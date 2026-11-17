MENAFN - GetNews)"Mareel Dunk AI Generator, Hotel Lobby AI, and Motion Transfer video studio."Mareel gives U.S. creators, music marketers, and social editors a single web studio to recreate recognizable sports highlights, rap performance setups, and cinematic two-shots from reference photos and motion clips.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 - Mareel ( gives U.S. creators, music marketers, and social editors a single web studio to recreate recognizable sports highlights, rap performance setups, and cinematic two-shots from reference photos and motion clips.

Rebuilding a recognizable pop-culture framing usually requires studio lighting, multiple camera setups, or manual rotoscoping. Mareel replaces that setup with preset scene workflows and reference-driven video tools that keep camera movement, subject blocking, and timing intact.

Sports and comedy creators can turn a single full-body photo into a vertical basketball slam-dunk video or mid-air court still with the Dunk AI generator, or recreate the crouching invisible-motorcycle highway chase format in Crazy Frog AI. Finished clips export in 720p or 1080p MP4 for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

For music promos, Hotel Lobby AI puts two performers in the classic orange studio with a hanging center mic. Artists and editors who need wider stage, booth, or street performance B-roll can generate custom performance footage in the AI rap video generator.

Film-parody creators can map two character portraits into an 8-second widescreen headphone exchange with Days of Summer Elevator AI across glass skyline, vintage mahogany, and sunlit atrium elevator interiors. When a team wants to drive a portrait with its own custom choreography or acting clip, the motion transfer tool maps movement from an uploaded video directly onto the target image.

All requests are checked against model resolution, duration, and aspect-ratio rules before any credits are spent. Jobs run on a background queue, and reserved credits return in full if a server error occurs.

"A great meme or music promo depends on instant visual recognition," said a spokesperson for Mareel. "By pairing dedicated scene templates like the orange mic booth or the elevator two-shot with custom motion transfer, creators can put their own cast into the shot in minutes."

Users can access Mareel on desktop web browsers at Eligible new accounts receive one-time sign-up credits, and paid plans start at $15 per month.

About Mareel

Developed by Rockbase Global Limited, Mareel is an all-in-one AI video and image platform for creators, marketers, and agencies. The workspace connects leading generative models across AI Video, AI Image, AI Avatar, Ad Studio, Canvas, and Marketing Lab under one credit balance and one Library.