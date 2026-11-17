MENAFN - GetNews)"Leadde Layout-Aware Image Translation Workspace"Leadde connects in-place JPG and PNG image translation with editable PowerPoint, PDF, and multilingual video localization tools under one web workspace.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 - Leadde ( gives global product, documentation, and training teams a single web workspace that connects layout-aware image translation with editable slide, document, and video production tools under one account and credit balance.

International product launches and training rollouts rarely stall on body copy alone. Even after a company translates its help center articles or slide scripts into Spanish or French, the visual layer often stays stuck in the source language. Flattened PNG architecture diagrams and annotated JPG hardware schematics sit in shared folders without their original Figma or Photoshop files.

For most documentation leads, localizing those visuals has meant picking between two slow options. Teams either assign a designer to rebuild every callout box by hand, or run a basic optical character recognition (OCR) utility that dumps raw text into a notepad and pastes opaque rectangles over connector arrows and background gradients.

Translating flattened JPG and PNG graphics in place

Inside the AI Tools menu of the Leadde workspace, Image Translation handles flattened graphics directly in the browser. Users upload a single visual or open Batch Translate & Edit to process multiple files, select a target language, and run the translation pass on common formats including JPG and PNG.

Instead of pulling text into a separate document, the tool replaces embedded labels in place and helps preserve text placement, basic layout, visual context, background elements, and the overall design structure. Operators inspect the translated preview in the browser to check label alignment and legibility. When a schematic carries tiny footnotes, heavy drop shadows, or complex background textures, reviewers can spot-check the output before downloading the localized file or dropping it onto a video canvas.

Moving from localized diagrams to slides and documents

Static graphics rarely stand on their own. A translated hardware pinout or onboarding flowchart usually belongs inside a slide deck or an operating manual. Because Image Translation lives in the same workspace as Leadde's presentation and document tools, authors do not have to move files across separate software subscriptions.

When a team needs to localize an entire presentation before recording, PPT Translation in AI Tools translates the PowerPoint file and works to keep original text boxes, images, shapes, and slide structure intact. Editors check line breaks for text expansion, then turn the deck into a narrated walkthrough with the PowerPoint to video workflow. In Slide Presenter, users import PDF or PPTX files up to 50 slides and 200 MB. PowerPoint uploads preserve editable slide layers and let authors import speaker notes directly as the voiceover script.

For written manuals, teams upload PDF, PPTX, DOC, DOCX, or TXT files through AI Video Creator or the PDF to video workflow. Operators pick a target duration, toggle Keep Original Images so verified diagrams carry over, and set the Narrative Style, Audience, Speaker Background, and Training Objective. Leadde pauses at an interactive Outline view first so reviewers can split or rewrite scene cards before opening the studio.

Connecting instructional videos, avatars, and multilingual dubbing

Once a project opens in the studio, every headline, shape, localized image layer, presenter frame, and voiceover segment stays independently editable. Faculty and technical authors use the AI lecture video maker to turn vetted teaching notes into structured course lessons, while enablement leads use the AI learning video generator to build customer handover and internal onboarding guides.

When a scene calls for an on-screen presenter, users choose from 300 AI avatars or apply the Expressive IV engine for up to 60 seconds of full-body movement and facial expression per video. Teams can also turn a licensed portrait and script into a narrated presenter clip with the AI talking photo generator. For data-heavy slides, editors set entrance, exit, and emphasis animations on callout shapes along the narration timeline, or use Create Media (Motion V2, billed by credit) for infographic animation sequences that reveal charts step by step.

"Global enablement teams rarely get held up by plain paragraphs anymore," said a spokesperson for Leadde. "What slows a release down is the twenty flattened PNG diagrams inside a manual, or the slide callouts that overflow when English turns into French or Spanish. Putting image translation, slide localization, and layer-by-layer video editing in one workspace lets an author fix a label once and ship the updated guide."

When the video itself needs to reach international offices, Leadde offers two video translation paths. For projects built inside Leadde, clicking Translate on the editor or share page converts both the spoken script and on-canvas text strings into 88 languages and 175 dialects, and saves each localized version as a new editable draft. For existing MP4 or MOV files recorded elsewhere, Video Dubbing in AI Tools lets users upload the footage, choose from 15+ dubbing languages, and enable lip-sync before checking voice timing.

Voice tracks across the studio also support custom pronunciation rules applied to the full script, pause cards up to 99 seconds, nine subtitle styles, and voice cloning from 10 to 60 seconds of clear MP3, WAV, or M4A audio.

Availability and pricing

Leadde is available on the web at The Free plan ($0/month) includes 200 monthly credits, up to 10-minute videos, and 1080p MP4 exports. Starter ($25/month, or $18/month billed annually) provides 2,000 monthly credits, watermark removal, and SRT/VTT subtitle downloads. Creator ($69/month, or $41/month on promotional annual billing) offers 7,000 monthly credits, Brand Kits, custom fonts, and 4K MP4 exports, and Enterprise plans add shared Team Workspaces.

About Leadde

Headquartered in Singapore, Leadde (LEADDE PTE. LTD.) is an AI video and visual communication workspace built for educators, product teams, trainers, and international organizations. It brings document-to-video creation, 300 AI avatars, 88 languages and 175 dialects, and visual localization tools together under one web account at