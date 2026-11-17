MENAFN - GetNews)"JIANGSU ZIPIN BIOTECH CO., LTD."ZIPIN offers fermentation-derived transglutaminase with activity options of 60–5,000 U/g for meat, surimi, dairy, tofu, and bakery applications. Technical specifications, application support, sampling options, and published procurement terms help international food processors and distributors assess product suitability and sourcing requirements.

TAIXING, China – November 16, 2026 – JIANGSU ZIPIN BIOTECH CO., LTD., operating under the ZIPIN transglutaminase for food manufacturers evaluating protein binding and texture development. Its product range includes activity options from 60 to 5,000 U/g, with documented applications spanning processed meat, surimi-based foods, dairy products, tofu, and bakery formulations.

For international ingredient buyers, the company's specifications and application information provide a basis for comparing enzyme preparations against defined manufacturing requirements. Its procurement FAQs also address sampling, minimum order quantities, and lead times, connecting technical evaluation with the practical steps involved in establishing supply.

Fermentation-Based Manufacturing and Technical Support

ZIPIN identifies Streptoverticillium mobaraense as the microorganism used to produce its transglutaminase through fermentation. Its technical FAQ describes production using non-GMO microorganisms. The company presents the enzyme in its product literature under the BindPro name, connecting the ZIPIN manufacturer identity with its transglutaminase offering.

Transglutaminase catalyzes cross-linking within and between protein molecules. In suitable food formulations, this activity supports binding and changes to the protein network that influence finished-product structure. The practical result depends on the protein system, enzyme preparation, addition rate, and processing conditions.

Established in 2016, ZIPIN engages in the research, development, production, and sale of food additives. Its company profile describes a facility covering approximately 20,000 square meters and technical assistance with food formulation, production troubleshooting, and product development. These capabilities support discussions extending from ingredient selection to application assessment.

For a processor evaluating a new enzyme supplier, an application brief provides a useful starting point. Identifying the raw material, finished product, production sequence, and required texture allows technical discussions to focus on a specific manufacturing objective.

Activity Specifications and Processing Compatibility

ZIPIN's transglutaminase specification lists activity options of 60–5,000 U/g according to customer requirements, measured using the hydroxamate method. This range gives buyers a defined reference for discussing activity customization and identifying the preparation proposed for a particular application.

Activity should be considered alongside the complete preparation and intended usage level. A comparison based solely on price per kilogram may overlook differences in activity, composition, and addition rate. Procurement value is more meaningfully assessed against the quantity required and the performance demonstrated in the intended food.

The company's FAQ states that its TG enzyme is active between pH 4 and 10, with an optimum around pH 7 to 8. It also lists an activity temperature range of 1–60°C and an optimum of approximately 55°C, noting that high temperatures cause inactivation.

These reference conditions concern enzyme reaction behavior. Their suitability for a manufacturing process requires assessment within the actual formulation and the processor's established food safety controls. Engineers can use the information to frame discussions about ingredient addition, reaction time, and compatibility with the production sequence.

Meat Applications Address Binding and Portion Consistency

ZIPIN identifies emulsified and restructured meat products among its transglutaminase applications. Its examples include sausages, ham, meatballs, reformed chicken, and doner kebab. The application objectives described in its literature include texture, water retention, slicing performance, and portion formation.

For emulsified products, development teams can evaluate firmness, elasticity, juiciness, and consistency after cooking. Restructured products introduce additional requirements involving cohesion and portion dimensions. Defining these criteria before testing helps connect enzyme selection with the processor's finished-product specifications.

The company also publishes a dedicated discussion of transglutaminase in Turkish doner kebab, covering meat binding, moisture retention, shaping, and slicing. This provides a specific application context for buyers developing vertically roasted or portioned meat products, while individual performance outcomes remain dependent on formulation and processing validation.

A documented comparison with the existing formulation allows purchasing teams to evaluate observed processing results alongside ingredient cost. Retaining the trial conditions also provides a reference when moving from development quantities to production-scale assessment.

Surimi, Dairy, and Plant-Based Applications

ZIPIN's application information extends to frozen surimi, fish balls, fish cakes, restructured fish products, yogurt, cheese, and tofu. These categories involve different protein systems and finished-product expectations, making application-specific evaluation important to grade selection.

For surimi-based foods, relevant observations may include gel structure, elasticity, moisture retention, and handling performance. Dairy development may place greater emphasis on consistency and separation during storage. Tofu and plant-based formulations require assessment against their particular protein composition and intended eating characteristics.

For distributors serving several processing sectors, these distinctions help organize customer inquiries. Describing the application and desired outcome gives the manufacturer a more useful technical brief than requesting an unspecified enzyme preparation.

Sampling, Order Quantities, and Supply Planning

ZIPIN's general procurement FAQ states that 500-gram free samples can be provided. It lists a minimum order quantity of 50 kilograms and a typical lead time of one to two weeks, depending on order volume. Product applicability, sample dispatch arrangements, and current commercial terms should be confirmed during the inquiry.

These details allow buyers to plan an initial evaluation and frame the quantities and timing of a potential order. Sample requests can identify the required activity, application, and receiving-market documentation needs, helping establish a clearer connection between the material tested and the material subsequently purchased.

Following technical acceptance, the agreed product identification and specification should remain the reference for commercial supply. This continuity is particularly relevant when a distributor coordinates evaluation and purchasing on behalf of a processing customer.

Quality Parameters, Packaging, and Storage

ZIPIN's transglutaminase specification includes chemical and microbiological criteria and a maximum loss on drying of 10 percent. Listed packaging comprises one-kilogram bags in cartons containing 10 or 20 kilograms. The stated shelf life is 12 months from manufacture in the original unopened package.

The company recommends cool, dry storage, protection from direct sunlight, and avoidance of air exposure. Its instructions identify chilled or frozen conditions as preferred and advise immediate use or resealing and freezing after opening.

For international sourcing, these requirements affect transport arrangements, warehouse preparation, and order sizing. Reviewing the current technical data sheet and lot-specific analytical documentation helps buyers connect the agreed specification with the delivered material. Certification requirements should likewise be matched to applicable documentation and product scope.

Complementary Ingredients for Distinct Formulation Requirements

These ingredients address separate development objectives. Natural preservative selection requires assessment of preservation suitability and finished-product shelf life, while transglutaminase evaluation centers on protein functionality. Combined formulations require validation of each ingredient's purpose and compatibility.

Together, ZIPIN's published enzyme specifications, application information, and procurement terms provide a practical foundation for supplier evaluation. Defined trials and documented purchasing requirements can connect its transglutaminase offering with the needs of an individual manufacturing project.

About JIANGSU ZIPIN BIOTECH CO., LTD.

JIANGSU ZIPIN BIOTECH CO., LTD. was established in 2016 and is located in Taixing, Jiangsu, China. The company engages in the research, development, production, and sale of food additives. Its portfolio includes transglutaminase, curdlan, ε-polylysine, nisin, natamycin, and other food ingredients. Its company profile describes technical support for food formulation, production troubleshooting, and product development.

ZIPIN's broader portfolio includes