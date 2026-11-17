Founded in Xinxiang, Henan Province in 2016, Newld has focused on heavy duty intelligent material handling equipment for over a decade. Since its inception, it has adhered to its original mission of "focusing on heavy duty handling and empowering intelligent industrial manufacturing," deeply rooted in the fertile soil of the heavy industry sector, steadily growing from a local, hands-on factory into an international heavy industry brand serving the global market.

At its inception, domestic heavy-duty material handling equipment generally suffered from low precision and weak intelligence. Specialized equipment for high-temperature, explosion-proof, and large-tonnage applications was particularly scarce, making it difficult to meet the customized transportation needs of enterprises. To address this, Newld abandoned a homogenized approach, focusing on the core directions of "heavy-duty, precise, intelligent, and safe," and deeply cultivating the R&D and manufacturing of material handling equipment.

Ten years of dedicated effort have enabled the brand to continuously overcome industry challenges such as unstable heavy-duty transportation, difficulty in adapting to special working conditions, and weak automation linkages, achieving an upgrade from single-equipment production to full-process customized solutions. With its superior technology and quality, its products are sold to more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, breaking down equipment technology barriers and accumulating a good reputation in the industry.

Ten years of iteration, but the original aspiration remains unchanged. Newld has always upheld the spirit of craftsmanship, striving for excellence, and has earned the trust of customers at home and abroad with its solid intelligent manufacturing capabilities and global services. In the future, the brand will continue to deepen its presence in the heavy duty material handling equipment sector, empowering the intelligent and efficient development of global industry with its meticulous manufacturing.

Company Profile

Xinxiang New Leader Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Brand: Tuopulide, Xinlide, English: Newld) is an international material handling equipment enterprise integrating R&D, design, production, sales, and service. Focusing on large capacity, high precision, heavy duty intelligent material handling equipment, the company has been deeply involved in the heavy duty material handling field for over ten years and is a well-known enterprise in the domestic electric transfer cart and intelligent heavy duty material handling equipment industry.

Formally established in February 2016, the company's factory is located in Yulin Town, Xinxiang City, Henan Province, covering a total area of 33,000 square meters. Equipped with standardized modern production workshops, precision machining equipment, and a complete testing system, the company boasts a large-scale production capacity and strong intelligent manufacturing capabilities. The company currently has over 100 employees, forming a professional and comprehensive talent team, including 5 senior engineers, 6 professional engineers, and over 20 professional technicians. This core R&D design team possesses deep industry experience and strong independent innovation capabilities, providing solid talent support for product iteration, technological innovation, and customized R&D.

Leveraging Xinxiang's well-developed heavy industry support system, favorable business environment, and talent policies, the company has established a modern enterprise management system. Through advanced management models, rigorous quality control standards, innovative R&D concepts, and a comprehensive service system, it achieves large-scale, standardized, and intelligent production and operation. For many years, the company has focused on the R&D and manufacturing of intelligent material handling equipment, addressing the core pain points of material handling in industrial production, and is committed to providing safe, efficient, stable, and intelligent one-stop material handling solutions for the global industrial sector.

With over a decade of industry experience and superior product quality, the company's products have a global market presence, exported to more than 90 countries and regions including Russia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India.,etc. These products are widely used in heavy industry manufacturing, aerospace, railway transportation, energy equipment, shipbuilding, and construction machinery. The company always prioritizes customer needs, building a complete service chain from needs consultation, solution design, production delivery, on-site installation, operation training to after-sales maintenance. With reliable products and professional services, it has established a strong industry reputation and brand image.

About Us

Since its establishment in 2016, Newld has been dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent heavy duty workshop handling equipment, committed to providing safe, efficient, and reliable material handling solutions for the global industrial sector.