Sthl Pcba, a Shenzhen-based EMS provider and PCBA manufacturer serving global OEMs from prototype to mass production, hosted two visitors from the United States on October, 2026. The visitors came with an early-stage health-related product concept and met STHL's product manager, software engineers and hardware engineers.

Concept Discussion With Product, Software and Hardware Engineers

The meeting covered possible approaches to concept validation and the technical questions that still needed to be clarified. STHL engineers drew on examples from earlier product design work. Customers with similar early-stage projects can share an initial product outline, functional requirements or preliminary design information with the team. For projects heading toward PCBA prototype to volume production, these inputs decide what is validated first and what is built next.

SMT, THT and Inspection Walkthrough

After the meeting, the visitors toured the SMT (surface-mount technology) and THT (through-hole technology) production areas. The team described the equipment and processes used in PCB assembly. First-article inspection checks the first assembled board against production requirements before the rest of the run proceeds. AOI (Automated Optical Inspection ) and manual visual inspection identify visible assembly defects. X-ray inspection examines hidden solder joints and other internal features.

Component Warehouses, X-Ray Counting and MES

The visit then moved to STHL's two electronic component warehouses, where materials of different sizes and formats are stored and managed. The team explained how an X-ray component counter checks quantities on reels, and how materials are put away, issued and handled during production. They also discussed how STHL uses its MES (manufacturing execution system) to record material movements and production information for later reference and process review. Records of this kind are the basis of PCBA component traceability.

Next Steps for Similar Projects

STHL will continue the discussion as the visitors' project requirements and concept validation plans become clearer. Customers with defined PCB assembly requirements can submit existing engineering files and project details through the Request a Quote page for a Pcb Assembly Quote, or send an initial outline....

About STHL PCBA: Shenzhen STHL Technology Co., Ltd. (STHL) is a Shenzhen-based EMS provider and PCBA manufacturer, established in 2006. The company runs a 10,000 sqm facility with more than 200 employees, 7 SMT lines, 2 DIP lines, 2 FCT and ICT lines and 2 box-build lines. Services cover electronic component sourcing, Pcb Fabrication, SMT and DIP assembly, functional testing, box-build assembly and a free DFM review before mass production. An MES system records work orders and component lots. Website: | Email:...

About Us

Shenzhen STHL is a high-quality provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) in China. We serve customers worldwide along the whole industry chain, including PCB layout, components sourcing, PCB fabrication, PCBA assembly, cable assembly, box build assembly and comprehensive testing services.