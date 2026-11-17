MENAFN - GetNews)"Tint Pros Platinum Auto Wraps, ceramic coating in Vancouver, WA, a red Acura NSX with a deep gloss finish in a brightly lit detailing bay."Paint protection film gives Vancouver commuters a separate option aimed at rock chips and road debris, a different job from ceramic coating.

Vancouver, Washington - November 16, 2026 - Tint Pros Platinum Auto Wraps provides ceramic coating installation in Vancouver, Washington, for drivers who commute through the months when roads are treated for snow and ice. The shop applies Ceramic Pro coating by hand, according to its website.

Tint Pros Platinum Auto Wraps describes ceramic coating on its page as a liquid-applied protective layer that bonds to painted surfaces. It says the layer creates a slick barrier that repels water, dirt and contaminants, and that it helps reduce the need for waxing while supporting easier cleaning. The page lists enhanced gloss, strong water repellency and reduced wash effort as the benefits. Impact protection is not on that list; the shop's paint protection film page covers it.

Four packages are listed by term: Level 1 Sport for one year, Level 2 Bronze for two years, Level 3 Silver for five years and Level 4 Gold for a lifetime term. Each lists coating layers for the painted surfaces, one layer of Ceramic Pro Light on the wheel faces and Ceramic Pro Rain on the glass. The process on the page begins with a vehicle evaluation and surface preparation, then moves to hand application and an indoor curing period. Prices are not published on the page, so customers request a quote.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says it applies salt and liquid chemicals to treat roads for snow and ice, and it notes that drivers concerned about those materials may wash them off their vehicles. According to the shop's page, the coating limits contaminant buildup and makes regular washing faster.

Paint protection film does a different job. Tint Pros Platinum Auto Wraps installs Ultrafit film in four packages: Partial Front, Full Front, High Impact (also called Track Pack) and Full Vehicle. The page says the film absorbs minor impacts, helping prevent chips, scratches and marks from road debris, and that its self-healing surface reduces the appearance of light marks when exposed to normal warmth. Full Front covers the full hood, front bumper, fenders, mirrors and headlights. Ceramic coating, by contrast, is described for gloss, water repellency and easier washing.

Tint Pros Platinum Auto Wraps names Vancouver, Camas, Battle Ground, Orchards, Ridgefield and Minnehaha on its website as areas it serves. The address is 12709 NE 115th Ave #100, near NE 117th Ave, SR 503, NE 119th St and NE 131st St. Google displayed a 5.0 rating from 243 reviews for the shop when checked on November 9, 2026, and directions are on its Google Business Profile.

About Tint Pros Platinum Auto Wraps: Tint Pros Platinum Auto Wraps is a car protection shop offering ceramic coating at 12709 NE 115th Ave #100, Vancouver, Clark County, Washington 98662. It lists Ceramic Pro ceramic coating, Ultrafit paint protection film and window film, vinyl wraps and auto detailing. Its focus is protecting and customizing vehicles for drivers across Vancouver and Clark County. Phone: (360) 787-4615. Website: