MENAFN - GetNews)Ljvogues Sports Fashion Limited, an OEM/ODM supplier specializing in period underwear and functional intimate apparel, has received Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, providing a documented basis for international brands evaluating organic cotton period underwear sourcing.

Issued by Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services, Inc., the certification confirms the company's conformity with GOTS Version 7.0 within the product and process categories specified in its scope certificate. The certificate carries License Number GOTS-BVCN9928 and is effective from September 4, 2026, through September 3, 2027.

For private-label brands, intimate apparel businesses, and retail sourcing teams, the certification adds an independently audited credential to supplier evaluation. It provides a reference for assessing organic textile sourcing and processing, while establishing defined boundaries for the products and activities covered.

Bringing Documented Organic Sourcing into Period Underwear Development

Organic cotton period underwear development involves more than selecting a fabric described as organic. Brand buyers must also consider the origin of the material, the processing stages it passes through, the construction of the finished garment, and the documentation supporting any certification claim.

These considerations are particularly relevant to period underwear because functional designs commonly combine several materials. An outer fabric and skin-contact layer may contain cotton, while an absorbent layer and waterproof barrier perform separate functions. The presence of organic cotton in one component does not, by itself, establish the certification status of the complete garment.

Ljvogues' GOTS certification provides a framework for discussing these requirements at the beginning of a sourcing project. Rather than treating organic material selection as an isolated purchasing decision, brands can assess the proposed product against the company's certified scope and identify the documentation needed for the intended order.

The practical value lies in connecting material specifications, supplier credentials, and product development decisions before production commitments are made.

What the GOTS Certification Covers

GOTS is an international standard for textiles made with certified organic fibres. Its requirements address processing stages after raw fibre production and include organic material traceability, environmental criteria, chemical input restrictions, and social criteria.

The standard therefore addresses a broader set of production and supply chain requirements than a fibre-content description alone. Independent certification allows buyers to review whether an organization has demonstrated conformity with the applicable requirements within its stated scope.

Ljvogues' scope certificate lists women's apparel and personal care and hygiene product categories. Its product appendix identifies reusable period panties and tampons, with material composition entries of 100% organic cotton and the label grade GOTS Organic.

The certificate includes Brand, Trading, and Manufacturing process categories under the company's responsibility. Its facility appendix identifies brand and trading activities at the Shenzhen main location, with manufacturing assigned to the listed subcontractor.

These details define the basis for the certification announcement. They also provide buyers with information for reviewing whether a proposed product and production arrangement fit the certified scope.

The certificate does not establish that every Ljvogues style, material combination, or product line is GOTS certified. For period underwear projects involving different functional layers or blended fabrics, the applicability of certification must be assessed against the specific construction and relevant certification requirements.

Supporting Material Traceability with Transaction Documentation

Alongside the company's scope certificate, the supplied sourcing records include a GOTS transaction certificate issued by IDFL on September 23, 2026. The document identifies Shenzhen Ljvogues Sports Fashion Limited as the buyer of a shipment of knitted fabric containing 95% organic cotton and 5% elastane.

This record provides evidence of a specific certified fabric transaction. Its relevance to sourcing is the documented connection between the buyer, seller, material composition, and shipment covered by the certificate.

A fabric transaction certificate serves a different purpose from a company scope certificate. The scope certificate establishes the certified organization's approved activities and product categories. A transaction certificate documents the certified goods covered by a particular transaction.

The fabric record is therefore supporting evidence for material procurement; it does not establish that finished period underwear made from that fabric is automatically GOTS certified. Any finished-garment claim requires its own applicable certification documentation.

For brand sourcing teams, this distinction helps organize due diligence. Reviewing both organizational scope and transaction records creates a more specific basis for evaluating an order than relying on a general organic-material statement.

Connecting Certification with OEM and Private-Label Requirements

Founded in 2015, Ljvogues serves international buyers developing period underwear, period swimwear, incontinence underwear, and other functional intimate apparel. Its business includes OEM/ODM development and private-label customization.

Within an organic cotton period underwear project, development discussions can address the intended customer group, garment silhouette, size requirements, fabric composition, absorbent construction, and branding needs. Certification considerations form an additional part of that process.

For example, a brand may seek organic cotton in the outer and skin-contact fabrics while requiring separate materials for absorption and leakage management. Such a specification needs review at the complete-product level before the finished garment is described or labelled as certified.

Establishing these requirements early helps align product development with the documentation expected by the buyer. It also allows the parties to identify whether a proposed style falls within the existing certified scope or requires further assessment.

Ljvogues' certification supports these discussions by providing a named certificate holder, a licence number, an issuing body, and a defined validity period. These details give procurement teams a concrete starting point for checking credentials and discussing eligible product development.

Keeping Organic Certification and Product Performance Distinct

Organic textile certification and absorbency evaluation address different aspects of a period underwear product.

GOTS certification concerns conformity with organic textile processing and supply chain requirements within the approved scope. Absorbency and leakage testing assess the behaviour of particular samples under stated test conditions. Neither should be used as a substitute for the other.

For buyers, this means that a sourcing review should consider both the certification documents relevant to the intended organic claim and the performance evidence relevant to the selected garment. Test results should remain tied to the tested construction, washing conditions, and method.

This approach is especially useful when a product moves from material selection into sampling and production. A change to the fabric blend, absorbent layer, barrier, or garment construction may affect the documentation and testing appropriate to that style.

By keeping these evidence requirements clear, brands can develop product information that reflects what has actually been certified and tested.

A Defined Starting Point for Organic Cotton Sourcing

Ljvogues' receipt of GOTS certification adds a documented organic textile credential to its period underwear sourcing offer. For international brands, its value lies in the ability to examine a specific scope, discuss suitable product constructions, and establish the supporting records needed for a proposed order.

The scope certificate expressly states that certification of delivered goods is demonstrated through a valid transaction certificate covering those goods. Buyers should therefore confirm the certification status of the intended style and shipment as part of order planning.

Brands exploring organic cotton period underwear development can contact Ljvogues to review its GOTS scope documentation and discuss material specifications, product construction, private-label requirements, and applicable transaction certification.

Further information about the certification is available in the company's GOTS certification announcement.

About Ljvogues

Ljvogues, operated by Shenzhen Ljvogues Sports Fashion Limited, is a Shenzhen-based OEM/ODM supplier specializing in period underwear, period swimwear, incontinence underwear, and functional intimate apparel. Founded in 2015, the company supports international brands with product development, material selection, private-label customization, and bulk supply.

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Contact Person: Ocean Yang

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