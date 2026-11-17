MENAFN - GetNews) Westport Glass & Mirror repairs and replaces the window, door and storefront glass that homes and businesses rely on across the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - November 16, 2026 - At Westport Glass & Mirror, we do a lot more than showers. We also take care of glass repair in Kansas City for homeowners, shop owners and property managers on both sides of the state line. That means the plain, everyday glass in a building, like a window pane, the glass in a French door, a patio slider or the front of a store. We've been fixing that kind of glass since 1947, right alongside the showers, wine cellars and mirrors we build at our shop on Southwest Boulevard.

A cracked pane at home doesn't always mean you need a new window. If the frame is still in good shape, we can often just put new glass in it. Same goes for a window that's gone foggy between the panes. We do this for old sashes, storm windows, bay windows, French doors and sliders. Our window glass replacement in Kansas City starts when we come out and check the frame and how the window opens and closes. Then we measure and order glass cut to fit. Some spots call for safety glass, so we use tempered or laminated there. If you want a warmer room, we can talk about insulated glass with a low-e coating. And if the frame is the real problem, we'll tell you that up front.

Businesses usually call us about something else. Maybe a cart hit the storefront, a rock cracked an office window, or a heavy door got slammed one too many times. If the new glass has to be made first, we secure the opening on our first trip so the building stays closed. Then we come back with glass that matches what you had and set the install for a time that works around your hours.

"A glass repair really comes down to fit," said Sean Dugan of Westport Glass & Mirror. "We measure what is actually in the wall, match the glass that belongs there, and tell people straight when a frame needs more than new glass."

A broken pane gets the same attention from us as a custom shower. Kansas City builders already know our work from custom shower installations for Kansas City builders, and they can call us for repairs too. For a quote, give us a call or send a few photos of the opening through the form on our website.

About Westport Glass & Mirror

Westport Glass & Mirror of Kansas City is a fourth-generation family-owned glass and mirror company founded in 1947. The company provides residential and commercial glass fabrication, installation and repair services across the greater Kansas City metropolitan area from its 625 Southwest Blvd. location in Kansas City, Kansas. Services include frameless shower doors, custom mirrors, glass railings, partitions, wine cellars, storefront glass and commercial glazing.