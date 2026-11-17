MENAFN - GetNews) At Quicken Glass, we are putting a sharper focus on the contractors, architects and facility teams we already work with in Bayonne. Our glass and mirror shop at 22 Elizabeth Ave.

NEWARK, N.J. - November 16, 2026 - At Quicken Glass, we are putting a sharper focus on the contractors, architects and facility teams we already work with in Bayonne. Our glass and mirror shop at 22 Elizabeth Ave. in Newark has served Bayonne for some time. What changes now is how directly we're speaking to the trade.

Bayonne is a peninsula city. It holds older neighborhoods, newer waterfront buildings and a busy commercial stretch along Broadway, and a lot of the glass on those projects has to be made to fit. That's where custom glass in Bayonne comes in. We cut panels to made-to-order sizes and specific thicknesses, polish the edges, drill holes for hardware and fabricate frameless doors. Tempered, laminated and insulated glass are all on the table, depending on what the job calls for.

We design, fabricate and install in house. For a general contractor, that takes a middleman out of both the schedule and the cost. It also means one team answers for the glass from the first measurement to the final install.

Most of our trade work starts well before anything reaches the site. Our custom glass fabrication for contractors in Bayonne, NJ includes consultation, guidance on specifications, field measuring and help with submittals, drawings, approvals and lead time planning. We review specs and processing details before panels arrive, and we time delivery to the install sequence so the glass shows up when the crew is ready for it.

"A contractor doesn't need another vendor to chase," said Tiago Garcia, CEO of Quicken Glass. "They need glass that matches the drawings and lands when the framing is ready. We fabricate and install it ourselves, so when something on site shifts, they're talking to the people who can actually fix it."

On the commercial side, our Bayonne work covers storefront glass and door systems, conference room dividers and partition walls, and glass railings for atriums, mezzanines and rooftops. When a storefront or entry panel breaks, we also handle emergency commercial glass repair and board-up. For occupied buildings, we coordinate schedules with property managers and tenants and stage the work to keep disruption low.

This is the same commercial approach behind our storefront work in Jersey City, which Quicken Glass announced in August. Contractors with a Bayonne project coming up can send over plans or specs and request a free quote.

About Quicken Glass

Quicken Glass is a glass and mirror shop located at 22 Elizabeth Ave., Newark, NJ 07108. The company provides residential and commercial glass services across Northern and Central New Jersey, including frameless shower doors and enclosures, custom mirrors, glass shelving, glass railings, partitions, and commercial glazing. For more information, visit .