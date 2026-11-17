MENAFN - GetNews)""The MiniMax H3 family has expanded significantly - cinematic clips, talking characters, character animation, still images. Each of those use cases has a real production audience, and each has distinct requirements. Having the full range accessible on one platform, under one API key, with per-second billing across all of them, is the right way to serve developers who are building serious video workflows rather than experimenting with a single use case." - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, Pix"Developers can now access the full range of MiniMax H3-based video and image generation capabilities - from cinematic text-to-video and reference-conditioned clips to talking characters, character animation and still-image production - through a single Pixazo API key.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 16, 2026 - Pixazo announced the availability of multiple MiniMax H3 APIs on its platform, covering the full production range that has emerged from the H3 model family. Developers can now run cinematic video generation, talking-character and lip-sync workflows, character animation, reference-to-video production and AI still-image generation - all through a single Pixazo API key at pixazo/models/minimax.

MiniMax H3 has become a foundation layer for a wide range of specialized AI video models, each optimized for a different production context. The model family now spans use cases that were previously handled by entirely separate tools: text-to-video for content and storytelling, image-to-video and reference-to-video workflows that accept combinations of images, video and audio, talking-head and lip-sync generation for character-led content, character replacement and animation for creative and advertising workflows, and still-image creation. Pixazo's API catalog now gives developers access to this range without requiring separate provider accounts or integrations.

The H3-derived models available on Pixazo support generation at 480p, 768p and 1080p, with clips up to 15 seconds for standard video workflows and significantly longer outputs for talking-character use cases. Native synchronized audio is included in the generation output, removing the need for a separate audio step in video production pipelines. For reference-heavy workflows - where inputs include existing video, images or audio alongside a prompt - Pixazo bills both the generated output and the reference input at per-second rates, giving teams predictable cost modelling before committing to production runs.

The addition rounds out Pixazo's video catalog at the H3 tier. Developers working across different video production types no longer need to maintain separate API relationships to cover cinematic, avatar and animation workflows - the full range is accessible under the same account and billing structure. This is consistent with Pixazo's approach of aggregating leading models across image, video and audio into a single access point, rather than requiring teams to manage per-provider integrations as their production scope grows.

All H3-derived models are billed per second of generated output, with no prepaid bundles or minimum commitments. Free trial credits are available for new accounts. Full API documentation, pricing and code examples are available at pixazo/models/minimax.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is a next-generation generative AI platform that provides free AI design tools like HD video converter, AI image generator, AI video generator, AI ID card maker and much more. Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, focused on building creator-first tools that make content production faster, easier, and more accessible worldwide.

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