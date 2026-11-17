MENAFN - GetNews)"“Android powers most of the world's smartphones, yet building for it has long meant learning Java or Kotlin, setting up Android Studio and fighting build errors. Our AI Android app builder removes all of that. You describe your idea, the AI builds a real app you can hold in your hand, and you publish it to Google Play. That is the promise of no-code with AI - putting a professional Android app within reach of every business owner and creator.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie's AI Android app builder turns a plain English idea into a working Android app with sign-in and a backend, ready to publish on Google Play. No code.

Noida, India November 16, 2026 - Appy Pie, a globally recognized no-code AI platform with more than 10 million apps built since 2016, continues to make Android app creation accessible to everyone through its AI-powered Android app builder. Users describe the app they want in plain English, answer a few questions from the AI, and receive a working Android app with screens, sign-in and a backend with a database - ready to try on their own phone and publish to Google Play, with no Java, Kotlin or Android Studio required.

The Android app builder works as a conversation rather than a template editor. After a user describes what the app is for, who will use it and what happens on each screen, the AI asks a handful of multiple-choice questions - such as which currency to display or how bookings should work - and then writes the app. Users scan a QR code with the Appy Pie Preview app to run it on their own Android phone, and request changes in the same chat, whether that is a new screen, an extra field or a different colour. Every change is saved, so earlier versions can be restored at any time.

Because the Android app builder runs entirely in the browser, there is nothing to install. There is no Android Studio to download, no SDK or Gradle setup and no emulator to configure. The app's code is written and built on Appy Pie's servers, which means users can create an Android app from a Windows laptop, a Mac, a Chromebook or a Linux machine. The result is a real Android app, not a web page - an installable for testing on a phone and a signed ready for Google Play.

Every app created with the Android app builder includes the essentials a real business app needs: email and password sign-in with optional Google and Apple login, a backend API and database, photo and file uploads, push notifications through Firebase, and an admin page for managing records. Payments for physical goods and services can be taken through Stripe, PayPal or Razorpay, while subscriptions and premium unlocks run through Google Play billing. Because the app is written as real source code, users can read it in the Code view and export it to GitHub.

The Android app builder is designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs, agencies and creators who want their own app without hiring a developer. There is no template to pick - users simply describe the app for their business, whether it is an online store, a restaurant ordering app, a booking app, a church or community app, a fitness or education app, an event app or a light game. After launch, the app can be updated by whoever runs the business, simply by asking the AI for the change.

Users can describe their idea and build their first Android app today at

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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