MENAFN - GetNews)"Elder Law Guidance's navy-and-gold award banner featuring the firm's logo, a hand holding its Law Firm 500 trophy, and the 2026 Honoree seal. The banner highlights its #77 national ranking and fifth Law Firm 500 recognition."Richmond firm earns its fifth Law Firm 500 honor, recognized for 90% revenue growth over three years.

RICHMOND, KY – November 16, 2026 – Elder Law Guidance, an elder law and long-term care planning firm serving Central and Southeastern Kentucky, has been named a 2026 Law Firm 500 Honoree. The firm ranked #77 on the national list with 90% revenue growth and was recognized in the Elder Law, Estate Planning and VA Benefits category. This marks the firm's fifth Law Firm 500 honor, following recognition in 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2025.

The Law Firm 500 Awards rank law firms across the United States based on gross revenue growth over the previous three years. The program, now in its eighth year, honors firms for their growth, strategic vision, and commitment to success.

"This recognition belongs to our team and to the families who trust us with some of the most important decisions of their lives. We have grown because our people care about getting it right for every client, and that will not change as we continue to grow. Running the business well is part of how we serve people well. When the business is strong, every part of delivering service to our clients is baked into the recipe," said Scott Collins, Owner and Managing Attorney of Elder Law Guidance.

Over the past three years, Elder Law Guidance has expanded its reach across the region. In 2026 the firm opened a second Richmond location at 635 W. Main Street and a new office in London, Ky., to better serve families in Laurel County and surrounding communities. The firm also continues to offer free educational webinars and community events on estate planning, Medicaid, and probate.

The official 2026 Law Firm 500 results are available at

About Elder Law Guidance

Elder Law Guidance has spent the past decade protecting families from losing everything they own to the overwhelming cost of long-term healthcare. With two offices in Richmond and a new location in London, our firm is proud to serve Central Kentucky with compassion, expertise, and commitment. Learn more at .

About Law Firm 500

The Law Firm 500 Awards recognize fast-growing law firms in the United States based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Learn more at