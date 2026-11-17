MENAFN - GetNews) At Frameless Glass Company, we build custom shower enclosures in Meadowlakes for homeowners who want glass made for the bathroom they actually have.

COTTONWOOD SHORES, Texas - November 16, 2026 - At Frameless Glass Company, we build custom shower enclosures in Meadowlakes for homeowners who want glass made for the bathroom they actually have. Meadowlakes is already part of the area our Cottonwood Shores location serves, and that shop is just minutes away via Marble Falls.

No two showers in Meadowlakes are quite the same. A home along the Hidden Falls golf course might have a tiled bench or a niche. A lakeside place on Lake Marble Falls might have a corner layout that a stock door won't fit. That's why we come out, measure the opening ourselves, and build every door and panel to fit it.

Some people want the clean look of frameless glass, others like a frame or a partial frame, and we do all three. Doors can swing or slide. If the room calls for a fixed panel, a corner unit or something more unusual, we'll lay it out with you. Putting in a steam shower? Our crews run the glass full height and add a fixed transom up top, all templated to the room, so the steam doesn't escape. And if you'd rather skip the door altogether, a glass splash panel gives you an open walk-in that visiting family can step into easily.

Then you pick the glass. Clear keeps things simple, frosted adds privacy, and low-iron is worth a look if you've put money into decorative tile or stone, since it won't add that faint green tint at the edges. We work in 3/8-inch or 1/2-inch tempered. For hardware, finishes go from brushed nickel to matte black to chrome, and we'll match whatever fixtures you already have. Anyone comparing frameless shower doors in Meadowlakes, TX can see the options before booking a measure.

"A lot of the enclosures we replace out here are builder-grade glass that hard water has etched over the years," said Chance Forman of Frameless Glass Company. "We'd rather measure what's really there and build to it. New glass that fits the opening right changes how the whole bathroom feels."

We also keep the first step quick. Homeowners can send a few photos and rough measurements and get a quote in about five minutes, and photo quotes usually come back the same day. Every installation is backed by our Limited Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty.

This follows the September opening of Frameless Glass Company 's Cottonwood Shores location, its third in Texas. Meadowlakes homeowners can get a quote in 5 minutes or less at framelessglasstx.

About Frameless Glass Company

Frameless Glass Company designs, fabricates and installs custom glass for homes and businesses throughout Central Texas. Its work includes frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, steam showers, grid enclosures, custom mirrors, glass panel railings, glass partition walls and wine cellar enclosures. The company operates from its main office at 10509 Circle Drive in Austin, its Georgetown office at 107 Halmar Cove, Suite 131, and its Cottonwood Shores office at 4209 RM 2147. More information is available at framelessglasstx.