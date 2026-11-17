Cloudsky Showcases Real-Time Intelligent Computing At Web Summit 2026 Lisbon
At the summit's Opening Night, Cloudsky joined the "Where Physical AI Creates Business Value" panel. The discussion converged on one point: physical AI needs multimodal perception, low latency, and intelligence pushed toward the edge - and its value must bridge the "execution gap" between perception, decision, and action. That is exactly where Cloudsky's real-time compute network fits.
Cloudsky also unveiled its cloud cockpit software platform to international audiences, moving part of the in-vehicle workloads from the car to the cloud and edge - letting smart cockpits move beyond dependence on on-board hardware.
Cloudsky's take on where AI is heading: the central cloud creates intelligence; real-time intelligent computing delivers it. Today the company operates 200+ edge nodes across 300+ cities, serving more than 600 million users across cloud gaming, live streaming, smart cockpits, and more intelligent scenarios.
About Cloudsky
Cloudsky is a GPU-native edge cloud company providing distributed GPU infrastructure and real-time computing services for latency-sensitive, high-concurrency, GPU-intensive applications.
Powered by its proprietary StackGPU technology, Cloudsky operates a global edge computing network spanning more than 300 cities and serving over 600 million users worldwide.
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