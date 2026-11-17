MENAFN - GetNews)Cloudsky, global leader in real-time intelligent computing, presented its business-proven solutions at Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon, where more than 70,000 attendees from 160+ countries gathered around AI's move into the physical world. At the booth, live demos of smart cockpit and large-scale XR drew long queues of European visitors; developers, automakers, and content platforms came to connect and explore partnerships. Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas and Minister of State Reform Gonçalo Matias opened the summit, welcoming tech companies from around the world.

At the summit's Opening Night, Cloudsky joined the "Where Physical AI Creates Business Value" panel. The discussion converged on one point: physical AI needs multimodal perception, low latency, and intelligence pushed toward the edge - and its value must bridge the "execution gap" between perception, decision, and action. That is exactly where Cloudsky's real-time compute network fits.

Cloudsky also unveiled its cloud cockpit software platform to international audiences, moving part of the in-vehicle workloads from the car to the cloud and edge - letting smart cockpits move beyond dependence on on-board hardware.

Cloudsky's take on where AI is heading: the central cloud creates intelligence; real-time intelligent computing delivers it. Today the company operates 200+ edge nodes across 300+ cities, serving more than 600 million users across cloud gaming, live streaming, smart cockpits, and more intelligent scenarios.

About Cloudsky

Cloudsky is a GPU-native edge cloud company providing distributed GPU infrastructure and real-time computing services for latency-sensitive, high-concurrency, GPU-intensive applications.

Powered by its proprietary StackGPU technology, Cloudsky operates a global edge computing network spanning more than 300 cities and serving over 600 million users worldwide.