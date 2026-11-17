MENAFN - GetNews)"Tempe Dentistry in Tempe, Arizona, provides sleep-related dental care and helps patients understand the medical documentation, sleep testing, and device requirements involved in Medicare oral appliance coverage."Tempe Dentistry, led by Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, provides sleep-related dental care in Tempe, Arizona, and explains how Medicare coverage for certain oral appliances depends on a documented obstructive sleep apnea diagnosis, qualifying sleep-study results, medical orders, and device requirements.

TEMPE, AZ, November 16, 2026 - Medicare sleep apnea oral appliance coverage in Tempe, AZ is raising an important question for older adults who have been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea: Can Medicare help pay for a dental appliance used during sleep? Dr. Jeremy Chan of Tempe Dentistry is helping clarify the difference between having a sleep apnea diagnosis and meeting Medicare's specific requirements for a covered oral appliance.

Oral appliance therapy may be an option for certain patients with obstructive sleep apnea, particularly when continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is not tolerated or when a qualified clinician recommends an alternative. These custom-made devices are designed to reposition the lower jaw during sleep to help maintain an open airway. However, Medicare does not cover every oral appliance, and eligibility involves more than a dentist's recommendation.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a custom-fabricated mandibular advancement appliance billed under code E0486 may qualify for coverage when specific conditions are satisfied. Medicare's criteria include a qualifying sleep test, an appropriate clinical evaluation, and an order from the treating medical practitioner. For example, one qualifying pathway involves an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) or respiratory disturbance index (RDI) of at least 15 events per hour. Other pathways apply to certain patients with lower or higher index values when additional medical criteria are met.

“Patients may hear that Medicare covers oral appliances for sleep apnea and assume that any dental sleep device will qualify,” said Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, of Tempe Dentistry.“The important questions are whether the patient has the appropriate diagnosis, whether the sleep-study results meet the requirements, and whether the recommended appliance qualifies under Medicare's rules. Understanding those details before treatment helps patients make more informed decisions.”

The coverage question follows Tempe Dentistry's earlier explanation of how Medicare medical benefits differ from Medicare Advantage dental coverag. Dr. Chan is credentialed with Medicare for medical billing and participates in multiple Medicare Advantage dental networks, but these arrangements are separate. Medicare credentialing does not independently establish that a particular sleep apnea appliance is covered or that the practice meets every supplier requirement for reimbursement.

An additional distinction involves the type of sleep-related condition being treated. Snoring alone is not the same as a diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea. Patients exploring conservative treatment options for enlarged tonsils and sleep-related airway concern should understand that Medicare's oral appliance coverage policy applies to specific qualifying devices for obstructive sleep apnea, not to every treatment intended to address snoring or airway symptoms.

Dr. Chan earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco. He completed his residency at El Rio Community Health Center in Tucson and has pursued advanced training involving TMJ disorders and sleep-related breathing concerns, including certification in the Vivos method. He holds Arizona dental license number 10020.

Patients reviewing Medicare coverage for sleep apnea oral appliances should understand five requirements:



A documented diagnosis: Medicare requires a qualifying diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea supported by an eligible sleep test.

Specific sleep-study findings: AHI or RDI measurements, together with certain symptoms or medical conditions when applicable, help determine whether coverage criteria are satisfied.

A medical practitioner's evaluation and order: The required evaluation and prescription must meet Medicare's rules for the treating practitioner.

An eligible appliance: The device must meet Medicare's requirements for a custom-fabricated mandibular advancement appliance. Not every oral appliance or sleep-related dental device qualifies. Proper billing and supplier documentation: Applicable enrollment, coding, documentation, and delivery requirements must be satisfied before Medicare reimbursement can be determined.

These requirements also explain why a patient cannot determine coverage solely from the severity of snoring or the presence of daytime fatigue. Symptoms may prompt further medical evaluation, but Medicare eligibility depends on the documented diagnosis, qualifying test results, treatment order, and other applicable conditions.

Patients with more severe obstructive sleep apnea may face additional coverage requirements related to positive airway pressure therapy. The appropriate treatment should be determined through medical evaluation, taking into account the patient's diagnosis, symptoms, clinical findings, and treatment history.

Coverage decisions vary according to individual medical findings, Medicare eligibility, applicable coverage policies, device specifications, supplier qualifications, and required documentation. Medicare Advantage plans may apply different network and authorization requirements. Neither a diagnosis of sleep apnea nor a dentist's Medicare credentialing guarantees coverage or payment for a particular appliance.

Additional information about sleep apnea and airway-related dental care in Tempe, A is available through Tempe Dentistry.

About Tempe Dentistry

Tempe Dentistry is a general dental practice founded in July of 2020 and located in Tempe, Arizona. Led by Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, the practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, TMJ, airway focused, and laser dentistry for patients in Tempe and surrounding communities. Tempe Dentistry's mission is to help patients better understand their oral health through education, individualized treatment planning, and a focus on long term prevention. The practice is located at 4427 S Rural Road, Suite 2, Tempe, AZ 85282.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Medicare cover oral appliances for sleep apnea?

Original Medicare may cover certain custom-fabricated mandibular advancement appliances used to treat diagnosed obstructive sleep apnea. Coverage depends on qualifying sleep-study results, medical evaluation, an appropriate order, device requirements, and other Medicare conditions.

What sleep apnea severity qualifies for Medicare oral appliance coverage?

Medicare considers AHI or RDI measurements from an eligible sleep study. One qualifying pathway involves at least 15 events per hour. Patients with an AHI or RDI of 5 to 14 may qualify when specified symptoms or medical conditions are documented. Additional requirements apply to certain patients with values above 30.

Do I need to try CPAP before Medicare will cover an oral appliance?

Not every patient must first fail CPAP therapy. However, Medicare's coverage criteria for certain patients with more severe obstructive sleep apnea include documented inability to tolerate positive airway pressure therapy or a determination that it is contraindicated. The patient's medical findings determine which requirements apply.

Does Medicare cover oral appliances for snoring without sleep apnea?

Medicare's obstructive sleep apnea oral appliance benefit requires a qualifying diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea. Snoring without that diagnosis does not independently satisfy the coverage criteria.

Can a Medicare-credentialed dentist automatically bill Medicare for any sleep apnea appliance?

No. Medicare credentialing alone does not establish coverage or reimbursement eligibility for a specific appliance. The device, diagnosis, medical order, supplier enrollment, documentation, and billing requirements must meet applicable Medicare rules.