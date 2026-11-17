MENAFN - GetNews) The Local Contractor Outlines What To Verify Before Signing A Roofing Contract

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2026 - Guardian Roofing is urging homeowners to evaluate roofing contractors on more than price, starting with verified contractor credentials. Because roofing projects are one of the largest financial investments a homeowner can make, Guardian Roofing advises against choosing a contractor based solely on the lowest quote, as doing so often results in expensive long-term complications.

According to Guardian Roofing, homeowners researching roofing companies should evaluate each candidate across these areas:



Credentials held

Proof of insurance

Standing in the local community

Hands-on installation experience

Workmanship standards

Relationships with roofing manufacturers The warranty options those manufacturer relationships make available

Working through this checklist before signing a contract gives homeowners a clearer picture of who they are actually hiring.

One concrete benchmark homeowners can look for is a manufacturer-backed contractor status. Guardian Roofing holds a CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER credentialed roofing contractor status, a designation issued to contractors who meet the manufacturer's qualification requirements. Achieving this status reflects the company's demonstrated commitment to installation quality and product knowledge.

"Homeowners deserve to know what separates one company from another, and having a CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER credentialed roofing contractor status gives them a concrete way to make that comparison," said River Mark, owner of Guardian Roofing.

About Guardian Roofing

Founded in 2021, Guardian Roofing is a Raleigh-based roofing contractor serving homeowners and businesses across North Carolina and in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company holds an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau. Guardian Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services, including installations, repairs and replacements. For more information, visit yourguardianroofer.

LIC (N.C.): L.87808

LIC (Tenn.): 10302