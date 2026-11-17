MENAFN - GetNews) Industry research, a virtual cultural ambassador and interactive showcases bring content creators, technology companies and overseas market expertise together.

HANGZHOU - November 16, 2026 - How can digital storytelling, AI tools and industry collaboration help cultural content reach audiences across borders? A gathering in Hangzhou on November 10 brought researchers and business leaders together to explore that question through industry case studies, a roundtable featuring a virtual cultural ambassador, and hands-on experiences with digital content.

The 2026 Conference on Representative Cases and Industry Partnerships for Taking China's“New Trio of Cultural Products” Global was held as a key industry matchmaking event of the 20th Hangzhou Cultural and Creative Industry Expo. The“new trio of cultural products” refers to online literature, online film and television productions, and online games-three areas at the center of the event's discussions on international audiences and business development.

Participants included Leng Song, director of the Audiovisual Culture and Tourism Research Center at the Institute of Journalism and Communication, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; Zhu Chunyang, distinguished professor at Fudan University's School of Journalism; Yi Di, senior vice president and editor-in-chief of Perfect World Group; and Zhou Zhipeng, co-founder of Hangzhou Shuimu Intelligence, the company behind Chushou AI. Their participation brought academic research, content production and technology development into the same discussion.

The conference featured the release of a 2026 report on content and industry development across the three sectors, prepared by the Institute of Journalism and Communication at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. It presented 40 selected cases spanning the three content categories and services supporting their development. An expert advisory group was also established in Hangzhou to support the sectors' international development.

Within this broader industry program, virtual cultural ambassador AURORA took part in the roundtable on bringing cultural products to global markets. Appearing as a digital representative of the city's culture, she contributed questions focused on overseas audiences and the practical challenges of international distribution.

The discussion examined how stories can resonate in different markets while retaining a distinctive cultural identity. It also addressed distribution channels, copyright protection and commercial opportunities. Roundtable participants included Zhu Chunyang; Hu Chaoqing, vice president and editor-in-chief of Rongliang Short Drama; Chen Faling, co-founder and CEO of Yuguang Tongchen; Wang Sifan, head of the president's office at Xiaowu Brothers; and Wang Fenglin, vice chairman of Huazhi Industry.

AURORA's role offered a practical example of how a digital character can participate in cultural promotion and professional exchange. Her questions provided a starting point for discussion, while the participating researchers and companies contributed perspectives on content, technology, distribution and business operations.

Alongside the conference sessions, an exhibition and interactive area gave participants opportunities to explore the content under discussion. AI Hangzhou Citywalk demonstrated an approach to presenting the city through digital storytelling, while playable showcases of Black Myth: Wukong and Where Winds Meet offered direct encounters with games drawing on Chinese cultural themes. A dedicated meeting area provided space for follow-up business conversations.

By combining research, professional discussion and interactive experiences, the event examined several connected aspects of reaching global audiences: what content to develop, how to adapt its presentation for different markets, and how creators, technology providers and distributors can work together.

About Us

Hangzhou International Network Communication Center (HINCC) is Hangzhou's core online international communication platform for global audiences. Leveraging Hangzhou's strengths in digital industries, it runs overseas social media matrices reaching more than 100 countries. Working with international media, foreign creators and global institutions, it develops IPs such as Touch Hangzhou. It produces multilingual integrated media content covering urban development, history and culture, digital innovation, tourism and lifestyle. It delivers services including major international communication campaigns, overseas media coordination and international event planning. With cross-cultural narratives, it shares vivid stories of Hangzhou with the world and promotes exchanges between civilizations.