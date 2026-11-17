MENAFN - GetNews)furMe, a pet care brand operated by furMe Technology, LLC, has launched the furMe Washing Machine Cleaner MAX, a tablet-based cleaner developed for households that frequently wash pet bedding, blankets, towels, and clothing. Available through the brand's website, the product targets stubborn buildup associated with heavy pet-related laundry use.

Pet hair, dander, body oils, and detergent residue can accumulate in washer seams, gaskets, and drains. Moisture encourages biofilm development and persistent odors in these areas, making regular washer cleaning important.

To address this, MAX offers a higher-strength option alongside the brand's Washing Machine Cleaner Plus. Plus is intended for light to moderate use and routine monthly maintenance, while MAX is formulated for heavier use, including households with large or multiple pets. Each MAX tablet weighs 15 grams and, according to furMe, features a formula that is 40% stronger than the Plus formula.

The MAX formula uses a triple-enzyme blend designed to dissolve pet hair proteins, break down body oils, and remove accumulated detergent and soap residue. It also targets pet dander and organic buildup associated with lingering wet dog odors inside washing machines.

The formula also includes citric acid to address limescale and mineral deposits left by hard water. This component complements the enzyme blend by targeting mineral buildup alongside the organic residue introduced through frequent pet laundry.

The product is compatible with top-load, front-load, high-efficiency (HE), and compact washing machines and is labeled septic safe. Users place one tablet in an empty drum and run a hot cycle without laundry, allowing cleaning to take place between regular loads. The tablet fizzes as it dissolves, and the water changes color during the cleaning cycle – proof the product is working.

Orders ship from Indiana with free US shipping and are backed by a one-year warranty and a money-back guarantee.

Additional product information and ordering details are available at .

About furMe

furMe, operated by furMe Technology, LLC, is a pet care brand made by pet lovers for pet lovers. The company's range includes grooming vacuum kits, cleaning products, replacement parts and accessories, and pet beds and carriers. Its products are designed to simplify pet grooming and to reduce the pet hair, odor, and residue that accumulate in the home.