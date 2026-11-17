MENAFN - GetNews)Oros Home, a home fragrance brand operated by SlingShop Products Inc., has launched Oros Candle, a refillable candle collection made from plant-based wax pearls that customers can pour into heat-safe bowls and vessels they already own. The collection offers a customizable alternative to traditional jar candles, allowing users to select their preferred fragrance and vessel while simplifying the process of replacing burned wax.

Unlike conventional candles sold in fixed containers, Oros Candle uses loose wax pearls that can be poured into ceramic, stoneware, thick glass, or sealed concrete bowls measuring at least four inches wide. Customers fill the vessel to approximately one inch below the rim, position the supplied wick one-quarter inch above the pearls, and light it as they would a traditional candle.

Each wick is rated for more than 12 hours of burn time. Once the flame is extinguished and cooled, the melted wax solidifies around the wick and can be lifted out in one piece. Customers can then add fresh pearls and a new wick without scraping or soaking the vessel, making it possible to reuse the same container across multiple refills.

Plant-Based Ingredients and Fragrance Options

Oros Candle pearls are made from 100% plant-based wax sourced from RSPO-certified palm, without paraffin or petroleum blends. The wax and fragrances are phthalate- and paraben-free, with essential oil ingredients and EU fragrance allergens disclosed on the company's website.

The collection includes five signature fragrances, each available in a corresponding pearl color:



The Ascent: Blue sage and sandalwood.

The Dark Room: Mahogany and teakwood.

The Gathering: Vanilla and birch.

The Harvest: Autumn leaves. The Morning Light: Mimosa.

An unscented option is also available.

Refill Sizes and Purchasing Options

Wax pearls are available in 13-ounce tubes and 38-ounce pouches. Customers can create custom sets with discounts of 10% on two items, 15% on three, and 25% on five or more. Monthly and seasonal subscriptions are also offered.

Additional accessories include the Summit Vessel, Gray and White Concrete Vessels, Glass Cylinder, and Candle Care Kit. Orders over $75 qualify for free shipping.

The Oros Candle collection is available at .

About Oros Home

Oros Home is a home fragrance brand offering premium, plant-based pearl candles designed for the vessels customers already own. Derived from the Greek word for mountain, the Oros name reflects the brand's aim to help homes become a“high place” for slowing down and being present. Oros Home is operated by SlingShop Products Inc.