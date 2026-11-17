MENAFN - GetNews)Retirement planning authority Jon H. Hicks has released his book, The Money You Keep: What the Wealthiest Retirees Know That Most People Learn Too Late. The new book is a valuable educational resource for U.S. citizens seeking to secure their financial future and enjoy their golden years with complete peace of mind. It offers actionable strategies and proven tools to help retirees coordinate their plans for success.

The Money You Keep is a comprehensive book that highlights fifteen essential steps every person approaching retirement must take to ensure maximum financial security. Drawing on more than 25 years of industry experience, the book offers strategies that help readers coordinate the pieces of their financial planning journey into a cohesive framework that stands the test of time and performs in any market. It also examines the emotional dimension of retirement planning, including the uncertainty that can persist even among households with substantial assets. It encourages readers to examine how their existing arrangements work together, identify overlooked considerations, and prepare more informed questions for the professionals involved in their financial lives. Ultimately, the book offers a clear understanding of financial technicalities while helping readers see the bigger picture.

Jon H. Hicks is a sought-after retirement planning authority and certified exit planning advisor (CEPA) committed to helping families and individuals protect and grow their hard-earned money in retirement. With more than 25 years of industry experience, he helps clients from all walks of life create retirement plans tailored to their needs, rather than offering a one-size-fits-all template. His expertise in tax strategy and sound decision-making helps clients legally reduce taxes and maximize retirement income.

As the founder of J. Hagan Capital, Jon has developed a holistic approach to retirement planning that addresses not only financial behaviors but also the emotional impact of major financial transitions, such as retirement or a business exit. In addition to his work as an author, Jon proactively educates the American public through media appearances.

Jon H. Hicks is available for interviews.

The Money You Keep: What the Wealthiest Retirees Know That Most People Learn Too Late is now available on Amazon.

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