MENAFN - GetNews) Five new hires since October 2025 bring the firm to 10 professionals serving families, retirees and business owners across the Chattanooga region

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee - November 16, 2026 - Franklin Wealth Management, the financial advisor Chattanooga families and retirees rely on for personalized planning, has added five team members since October 2025 to keep up with growing demand. The hires expand the firm's capacity in client service, financial plan analysis and operations, and bring its team to 10 people.

The growth reflects rising demand for comprehensive planning in the Chattanooga area, from retirement income and Social Security strategy to tax planning and estate coordination. With the larger team, the firm can give each client more time and more detailed planning support.

“More people in Chattanooga are looking for an advisor who will sit down with them, understand their whole picture, and stay with them for the long run," said Joe Franklin, CFP®, President of Franklin Wealth Management. "Growing our team lets us keep that personal approach as more families come to us, without asking anyone to wait or settle for less attention."

New team members

The five new team members are:



Scott Fincher, Operations Assistant & Service Associate (joined October 2025), brings more than 20 years of banking experience to client service and account support.

Logan Wingfield, Wealth Plan Analyst (joined November 2025), started as an intern and moved into a full-time role building and maintaining client financial plans.

Megan Redmon, Marketing Assistant & Client Concierge (joined January 2026), supports client communications and the day-to-day client experience.

Charles Nicholson, Wealth Plan Analyst (joined February 2026), a University of Tennessee finance graduate, supports plan analysis and research. Allen Arnn, Fractional Integrator (joined May 2026), brings operations leadership and organizational development experience to help the firm scale its processes.

The new hires join a team led by Joe Franklin, CFP®, with Associate Wealth Advisors Carter Payne and Neill Hatcher, CRPC®, Operations Manager Carolyn Fryar, and Marketing Director Davi Johnston.

About Franklin Wealth Management

Franklin Wealth Management is a fee-based, fiduciary wealth management firm serving individuals, families, retirees and business owners in Chattanooga, Hixson and the surrounding region of Tennessee and North Georgia. The firm offers financial planning, retirement and Social Security planning, investment management, 401(k) management, tax planning, estate planning coordination and business succession planning. Learn more at franklin-wealth.

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