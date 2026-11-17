MENAFN - GetNews)The 16th Anhui International Culture and Tourism Festival opened in Hefei on November 10, bringing together representatives from UN Tourism, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the World Tourism Alliance (WTA), as well as cultural and tourism organizations, business associations and media outlets from various regions. They gathered in Anhui for a celebration of culture and tourism centered on openness, cooperation and mutual learning among civilizations.

Hosted by the Anhui Provincial People's Government, the festival is jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Anhui Provincial Committee, the Anhui Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the municipal governments of Hefei, Huangshan and other cities. Malaysia has been invited as the Guest Country of Honor, with Zhejiang Province serving as the Guest Province of Honor. UN Tourism, PATA and WTA are supporting organizations. Under the theme "Discovering Anhui," the opening ceremony featured immersive cultural performances showcasing the province's rich history, scenic landscapes and growing spirit of innovation to guests from China and abroad.

This year's festival features three main areas of focus: cultural and tourism experiences for the public, international exchange, and industry integration. A series of events is being held across the province, including the "Explore Anhui" Cultural Tourism Consumption Season, the Cultural and Tourism Exchange and Promotion Event for World Heritage Sites in RCEP Countries, the Anhui Inbound Tourism Business Matching Event, the Leisure and Vacation Conference, and a business matchmaking event for the traditional Chinese medicine, wellness and cultural tourism industries. Together, these activities highlight Anhui's diverse tourism offerings while creating opportunities for dialogue, business connections and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In recent years, Anhui's expanding range of travel experiences has attracted a growing number of international visitors. In 2025, inbound tourist arrivals and international tourism revenue increased by 68.4% and 83.1% year on year, respectively. Growth continued in the first half of 2026, with the two indicators rising by 12.1% and 24.5%, respectively.

From traditional opera performances on stage to cultural experiences amid Anhui's mountains and rivers, and discussions among tourism professionals from different countries, the festival brings people together across borders, opening new channels for communication and cooperation between Anhui and the wider world.

About the Anhui International Culture and Tourism Festival

Hosted by the Anhui Provincial People's Government, the Anhui International Culture and Tourism Festival brings together cultural and tourism organizations, industry representatives and international partners. The festival showcases Anhui's cultural heritage and tourism resources while providing a platform for international exchange and cooperation.