MENAFN - GetNews)"Leadde Business Explainer Video, URL to Video, and Podcast Studio"Leadde connects its business explainer video maker, URL-to-video tool, and AI podcast generator with 88-language video and image translation.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 - Leadde ( equips product marketing, customer success, and corporate enablement teams with an integrated browser workspace that pairs its business explainer video maker, url to video maker, and ai video podcast generator with editable multilingual video and image translation under one credit balance.

Software companies and enterprise operations teams publish new feature guides, release blogs, and onboarding decks every sprint. Turning those written updates into product walkthroughs or internal briefing episodes usually creates a bottleneck when regional offices need localized versions at launch. Even when a marketing team scripts a clean English demo, every UI screenshot, pricing matrix, and workflow diagram inside the video stays locked in English.

Maintaining separate project files across video editors, graphic tools, and dubbing services makes routine product updates slow and expensive to keep current.

Building product explainers from web links, slides, and screenshots

Inside the Leadde workspace, teams can launch a product walkthrough from a live web address, a presentation file, or a single annotated image. When a release note or landing page is already live, operators use the link to video generator and url to video workflow to extract structured talking points into an editable scene outline before opening the multi-scene canvas.

When starting from internal files, the explainer video maker and product explainer video maker workflows connect with AI Video Creator and Explainer (Avatar O). Users can upload an interface screenshot or workflow graphic, select a presenter, and use AI Script to generate narration matched to the visual. For full manuals and decks, AI Video Creator accepts PDF, PPTX, DOC, DOCX, and TXT files, lets authors pick Summary (one to three minutes), Balanced (three to five minutes), or In-depth (five to seven minutes) durations, and pauses at an interactive Outline view for scene edits.

In Slide Presenter, teams import PDF or PPTX presentations up to 50 slides and 200 MB, preserving editable PowerPoint layers on the canvas and importing speaker notes directly as narration. Teams can also upload up to 10 reference files at a time into the in-product Knowledge Base so approved technical specs and style guides remain ready for future video drafts.

Repurposing decks and briefs into video podcast episodes

Not every corporate update fits a traditional slide walkthrough. Sales enablement and internal communications teams often convert quarterly strategy docs and training decks into conversational episodes that field reps can watch or listen to on the go.

With the ai podcast generator, users run ppt to podcast and doc to podcast workflows that transform static slides and written briefs into structured episode scripts. Editors assign natural voices from Leadde's library, clone an executive spokesperson's voice from 10 to 60 seconds of clear MP3, WAV, or M4A audio, set custom pronunciation rules across the full script for brand names, add pause cards from 0.1 to 99 seconds, and sync nine subtitle styles across every video scene.

Translating UI graphics and video drafts across 88 languages

Launching a product explainer globally requires updating both the spoken voiceover and every visual label on screen. Within Leadde's AI Tools menu, image translation handles flattened JPG and PNG graphics in the browser. Authors upload one architecture diagram or use Batch Translate & Edit for multi-file screenshot sets, select a target language, and replace embedded text in place while helping preserve placement, layout structure, and background elements. When a customer handover deck needs to be localized before recording, PPT Translation in AI Tools translates the PowerPoint file while working to keep original text boxes, images, shapes, and slide structure intact.

For the video itself, Leadde offers two video translation workflows. Clicking Translate on the studio editor or share page converts both spoken scripts and editable on-canvas text strings into 88 languages and 175 dialects, saving each localized version as a new editable project draft so teams can fix text expansion before exporting. For existing MP4 or MOV product videos recorded elsewhere, Video Dubbing in AI Tools supports 15+ dubbing languages with optional lip-sync alignment and downloadable SRT or VTT subtitles.

"Product teams ship features every week, but their help center videos and regional sales decks often lag months behind because screenshots and voiceovers live in different tools," said a spokesperson for Leadde. "Combining URL-to-video creation, document podcast generation, in-place image translation, and editable 88-language video drafts lets teams ship global product explainers alongside the release itself."

Animating data callouts and presenter scenes

Across the studio canvas, authors can pair scenes with 300 AI avatars, turn a portrait into a presenter clip with Talking Photo, or apply the Expressive IV engine for up to 60 seconds of full-body movement and facial expression per video. When embedding software clips on the canvas, editors choose Video Fit modes including Loop, Freeze, Full Video, and Insert so narration pauses while a feature demo plays and resumes afterward. Teams also use timeline entrance, exit, and emphasis animations or Create Media (Motion V2, billed by credit) to reveal chart callouts step by step, and track Impressions, Unique views, Average Watch Time, and Completion Rate on shared video pages.

Availability and pricing

Leadde is available on the web at The Free plan ($0/month) includes 200 monthly credits, videos up to 10 minutes, and 1080p MP4 exports. Starter ($25/month, or $18/month billed annually) provides 2,000 monthly credits, watermark removal, and SRT/VTT subtitle downloads. Creator ($69/month, or $41/month on promotional annual billing) offers 7,000 monthly credits, Brand Kits, custom fonts, and 4K MP4 exports, and Enterprise plans add shared Team Workspaces.

About Leadde

Headquartered in Singapore, Leadde (LEADDE PTE. LTD.) is an AI video and visual communication workspace built for product teams, educators, trainers, and international organizations. It combines document-to-video creation, 300 AI avatars, 88 languages and 175 dialects, and visual localization tools under one account and credit balance at