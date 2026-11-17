MENAFN - GetNews)"Rochester Car Care, car detailing in Rochester, NY, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS inside the shop's detailing bay on West Henrietta Road."Ceramic coating also gives drivers a protective step after a wash, decontamination and polish.

Rochester, New York - November 16, 2026 - Rochester Car Care offers car detailing in Rochester for drivers who want winter road salt and grime cleaned off their vehicles, with ceramic coating available as a protective second step.

Monroe County's Snow and Ice Control Program pays for salting on the County Highway System, and the county's highway division is responsible for approximately 1,480 lane miles of county-owned highways, according to the Monroe County highway operations page. Drivers who commute those roads through winter can book a wash, a decontamination service or an interior detail.

The shop lists a Hand Wash at $80 and a Paint Decontamination and Clay Service at $149, which its page describes as a hand car wash, an alkaline bath, an iron particulate remover, a mineral deposit removal treatment and a synthetic clay bar treatment. An Interior Detail is listed at $299, with $50 added for mini vans, and covers cleaning and conditioning leather, plastics, vinyls and rubbers, plus fabric cleaner and window washing inside and out. These prices were on the shop's website as of November 2026 and are based on average size and condition vehicles.

For paint, the shop lists an Enhancement Polish at $399, a Single Stage Polish at $649 and a Two Stage Cut and Polish at $1,099. The shop says the single stage polish removes 50 to 85 percent of swirls and light defects, and that the two stage service removes 85 to 95 percent of clear coat defects, though deep scratches may remain.

Ceramic coating does a different job than detailing. Rochester Car Care says a coating is a protective layer that makes a vehicle easier to wash and helps guard paint against UV rays, acid rain, bird droppings and tree sap, while polishing is the step that improves paint clarity. Every ceramic coating at the shop includes an enhancement polish. XPEL Fusion+ Essential is listed at $999 for one year or $1,199 for four years, and Fusion+ Complete at $1,799 for four years or $2,199 for eight years.

Drivers can find the shop in XPEL's installer finder, which lists Rochester Car Care as an installer of Fusion Plus ceramic coating, XPEL paint protection film and windshield protection film.

The shop works at 3760 W Henrietta Rd in Monroe County, near Jefferson Road and Marketplace Mall. Its Google listing displayed a 4.9-star rating from 158 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026, and directions are on Rochester Car Care on Google Maps.

About Rochester Car Care: Rochester Car Care is a car detailing and vehicle protection shop offering car detailing at 3760 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623, in Monroe County. The shop installs XPEL Fusion Plus ceramic coating and XPEL paint protection film, and also offers colored paint protection film and windshield protection film. Its focus is cleaning and protecting vehicles for drivers across Monroe County. Phone: (585) 895-2777. Website: