MENAFN - GetNews)"Board-certified periodontist Dr. Drew Moore explains how evaluating bone, gum tissue, and future restoration needs can influence treatment planning before tooth extraction."Village Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, led by board-certified periodontist Dr. Drew Moore, DDS, MS, introduces Extract to Rebuild, a proposed name for his approach to tooth extraction in Highland Village TX that considers surrounding bone, gum tissue, and future tooth replacement options before treatment.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX, November 16, 2026 - Tooth extraction in Highland Village TX is the focus of a new patient education initiative from Village Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, where Dr. Drew Moore, DDS, MS, is explaining why planning for the future can begin before a damaged tooth is removed. The approach, called Extract to Rebuild, emphasizes evaluating the surrounding bone and gum tissue and considering whether preservation procedures may help support future restorative treatment.

When a tooth cannot be saved, patients often focus on the immediate procedure. However, the condition of the extraction site can also influence what happens afterward. Removing a tooth begins a natural healing process in which the surrounding jawbone can change in height and width. Depending on the patient's anatomy and long-term goals, these changes may affect the options available for replacing the missing tooth.

This distinction is particularly important for patients considering dental implants. An implant requires sufficient supporting bone, and the condition of the extraction site can influence whether additional procedures may be appropriate. Bone grafting, sometimes called socket preservation when performed at an extraction site, may help limit changes in the ridge after tooth removal, although it cannot eliminate all bone loss or guarantee that an implant can be placed.

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons has addressed the importance of evaluating bone defects and selecting patients appropriately for grafting procedures. Its 2017 clinical guidance on bone grafting after impacted third-molar removal discusses both immediate and delayed grafting and emphasizes that routine grafting is not indicated for every patient. Although that guidance addresses a specific type of extraction, it reinforces the broader principle that grafting decisions depend on individual clinical findings rather than a single treatment rule.

Source: American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Bone Grafting After Removal of Impacted Third Molar

"When a tooth cannot be saved, the conversation should include more than how we remove it," said Dr. Drew Moore, DDS, MS, board-certified periodontist at Village Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. "We also need to consider the condition of the surrounding bone and gum tissue and what the patient may want to do afterward. Sometimes preserving the extraction site is an important part of that plan, but the right decision depends on the individual case."

The Extract to Rebuild concept describes a planning philosophy rather than a proprietary surgical procedure or a fixed sequence of treatment. Its central question is what should be considered before extraction to avoid overlooking future restorative needs. That may involve evaluating the existing bone, assessing surrounding tissues, discussing replacement options, and determining whether grafting is appropriate.

Dr. Moore's periodontal and surgical background provides the clinical foundation for this approach. He earned his dental degree from Baylor College of Dentistry and completed his periodontal residency at the University of Oklahoma. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, with specialist training in the treatment of gum and bone conditions and the placement of dental implants.

The new approach follows the practice's October announcement describing Dr. Moore's Tissue, Bite, and Brush approach to gum recession treatment plannin. While that approach focuses on evaluating the condition of gum tissue and possible contributing factors before recommending treatment, Extract to Rebuild applies a similar emphasis on clinical assessment to teeth that may require removal.

The practice has also previously explained how bone loss after tooth loss can influence future treatment option. Extract to Rebuild addresses an earlier decision point: what patients and clinicians should consider before extraction when preserving future replacement options may matter.

The approach organizes several considerations that may influence extraction planning:



Tooth prognosis: Determine whether the tooth can reasonably be retained or whether removal is the appropriate treatment.

Bone condition: Evaluate the amount and quality of bone surrounding the tooth and identify defects that may affect healing or future replacement.

Gum tissue: Consider the condition of the surrounding soft tissue and how it may influence surgical planning.

Future restoration: Discuss whether the patient is considering an implant, bridge, denture, or another option, including the possibility of no immediate replacement. Preservation decisions: Determine whether bone grafting or another site-management procedure is clinically indicated, and explain the expected healing and follow-up process.

For patients, the practical message is that extraction and replacement planning can be related without being the same procedure. Some extraction sites heal adequately without grafting. Others may benefit from additional treatment, particularly when future implant placement is being considered. The timing and suitability of any procedure depend on the patient's clinical circumstances.

Treatment recommendations vary according to the reason for extraction, infection or periodontal disease, available bone, gum health, medical history, healing considerations, and patient goals. Extract to Rebuild does not imply that every tooth can be saved, every extraction requires grafting, or every patient is a candidate for dental implants.

Patients can learn more about bone grafting for dental implants in Highland Village T and related periodontal and surgical services through Village Periodontics & Implant Dentistry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should future tooth replacement be discussed before an extraction?

The condition of the bone and gum tissue after extraction can influence future restorative options. Discussing replacement goals beforehand may help determine whether additional planning or site preservation is appropriate.

Does every tooth extraction require a bone graft?

No. Bone grafting is not necessary for every extraction. The decision depends on factors such as the condition of the extraction site, existing bone, healing considerations, and whether future implant placement or another restoration is planned.

What is socket preservation after tooth extraction?

Socket preservation is a procedure in which graft material may be placed in an extraction site to help limit changes in the surrounding bone during healing. It may be considered when maintaining ridge dimensions is important for future treatment, but results vary.

Can a dental implant be placed immediately after a tooth is extracted?

Sometimes. Immediate implant placement may be possible when the anatomy, bone support, infection status, and other clinical conditions are suitable. Other patients may need healing time or additional procedures before implant placement.

What happens if a tooth is removed without planning for replacement?

The extraction site will heal, but changes in the surrounding bone can occur over time. Whether those changes affect future treatment depends on the location of the missing tooth, the condition of the surrounding tissues, and the replacement option being considered. A later evaluation can help determine what remains possible.

About Village Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Village Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a periodontal and dental implant practice founded in 2005 and located in Highland Village, Texas, serving patients throughout Dallas Fort Worth and surrounding communities. Led by Dr. Drew Moore, DDS, MS, a board-certified periodontist, the practice provides periodontal treatment, dental implant placement, tooth extractions, bone grafting, gum recession treatment, and related surgical services. The practice emphasizes careful clinical evaluation, patient education, and individualized planning for conditions affecting the gums, teeth, and supporting bone. Its mission is to help patients understand their oral health and make informed treatment decisions that support long-term function and periodontal health.