MENAFN - GetNews)State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. completed the installation of China's first adaptive DC fault current limiter for flexible DC transmission systems at the Zhouyang Converter Station, as part of the Zhoushan Six-Terminal Flexible DC Transmission Upgrade Project, on November 15. The equipment was included in the sixth batch of first-of-its-kind major technical equipment in the energy sector announced by China's National Energy Administration (NEA).

Above: Yangshan Converter Station of the Zhoushan Six-Terminal Flexible DC Transmission Upgrade Project.

As China's DC power transmission network continues to expand, short-circuit faults have become a major threat to the safe operation of voltage source converter-based high-voltage direct current (VSC-HVDC) grids. Fault currents can surge to dangerous peak levels within just 10 to 15 milliseconds, placing significant stress on electrical equipment throughout the grid. The large-scale development and grid integration of offshore wind power and renewable energy resources on islands have created greater demands for rapid fault management in DC grids, highlighting the urgent need for technological breakthroughs.

To address the technical challenges of fault clearance on flexible DC transmission lines, State Grid Zhoushan Power Supply Company joined forces with Tianjin University, NR Electric Co., Ltd., and other organizations in a three-year collaborative research effort. The team developed an innovative hybrid adaptive DC fault current limiter topology and a corresponding parameter configuration method, enabling millisecond-level coordination between fault current limitation and interruption in VSC-HVDC systems. This breakthrough addresses a critical challenge in fault protection for multi-terminal DC transmission and interconnected DC grids.

Above: China's first adaptive DC fault current limiter.

The fault current limiter adopts a J-D hybrid topology, with a rated voltage of 200 kV and a rated current of 1 kA. Its response time is less than 200 microseconds, enabling exceptionally rapid fault response.

Compared with conventional current-limiting solutions, the equipment can effectively reduce energy dissipation in surge arresters and shorten the duration of grid disturbances, allowing faster fault recovery and more stable grid operation.

Unlike traditional passive current-limiting methods, the adaptive technology dynamically adjusts its current-limiting strategy according to fault characteristics. This approach combines low losses under normal operating conditions with strong fault current suppression during abnormal conditions, making it better suited to the operational characteristics of multi-terminal VSC-HVDC grids.

Flexible DC transmission is an important technological solution for transmitting renewable electricity generated in offshore and far-offshore areas over long distances and integrating it into the power grid. As one of China's earliest regions to establish a multi-terminal VSC-HVDC grid, Zhoushan has become an important testing ground for integrating renewable energy resources from islands and advancing flexible DC transmission technologies.

Once commissioned as part of the Zhoushan Six-Terminal Flexible DC Transmission Upgrade Project, the fault current limiter will further strengthen fault protection in the multi-terminal VSC-HVDC system, address existing limitations in rapid DC fault current suppression, and improve the resilience of the entire island power grid against fault-related disturbances.

This technological achievement will not only provide essential equipment support for the safe and stable integration of large-scale renewable energy resources in Zhoushan's island communities, but also offer an engineering-validated technological option for far-offshore wind power development and multi-terminal DC grid projects.

By establishing a replicable and scalable Chinese technological solution, the innovation will contribute to the development of a new-type power system and the orderly utilization of marine energy resources.

(By Zhang Zhanheng and Zhou Xiaowei)

About State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China responsible for power grid development, operation and electricity services across Zhejiang Province. The company is committed to ensuring a safe, reliable and efficient power supply while advancing grid modernization, clean energy integration and green, low-carbon development. Through continuous improvements in power infrastructure and energy services, it supports economic growth, industrial transformation and the high-quality development of businesses and communities throughout Zhejiang.