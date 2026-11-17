MENAFN - GetNews)Network Integrity Systems (NIS) logo 2026 research demonstrates that installed optical fiber can capture acoustic information, including human speech, under certain conditions, raising questions about security practices focused on active network connections. Network Integrity Systems developed InLighten to detect potential eavesdropping over fiber activity on connected dark-fiber strands.

Hickory, United States - November 16, 2026 - Unused fiber-optic cable may present a security exposure for organizations handling sensitive information. Research published in 2026 demonstrates the potential for installed telecommunications fiber to capture acoustic information, including human speech, under certain technical conditions. The findings raise questions about security practices focused primarily on active network connections.

Dark fiber refers to installed optical fiber carrying no active communications traffic. Organizations commonly maintain unused strands for future expansion, redundancy, and network upgrades. Although dark fiber carries no operational network traffic, suitable strands can potentially support distributed acoustic sensing (DAS), a technology capable of detecting vibrations through optical signals.

Researchers presenting at the 2026 Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium demonstrated acoustic information recovery through standard telecommunications fiber using commercially available sensing equipment and a specialized sensory receptor designed to improve sound capture.

The experimental results included speech recovery and activity detection under controlled conditions, highlighting a potential privacy vulnerability associated with conventional fiber infrastructure.

Additional research presented at the 2026 European Geosciences Union General Assembly examined acoustic signals collected through deployed optical fiber. The research on distributed acoustic sensing and neural-network transcription reported intelligible speech recovery under suitable acquisition conditions, with improved sensitivity observed in coiled fiber arrangements compared with linear installations.

The findings also demonstrated the potential for neural-network processing to improve the intelligibility of recovered acoustic signals.

Security Exposure Beyond Network Traffic

Traditional fiber security practices frequently emphasize data interception, network availability, and physical cable protection. Acoustic sensing presents a different concern.

Under suitable conditions, optical fiber can respond to vibrations associated with nearby activity. Specialized equipment can analyze optical signals to recover information without requiring access to active network traffic.

Fiber routes extending through equipment rooms, telecommunications closets, and other sensitive areas may therefore warrant additional examination. The presence of unused strands does not automatically establish an eavesdropping vulnerability. Acoustic sensitivity, fiber installation, endpoint accessibility, and sensing equipment capabilities influence potential exposure.

Detecting Unauthorized Sensing Activity

Network Integrity Systems (NIS), a North Carolina developer of optical security technologies, has developed InLighte to identify potential Eavesdropping over Fiber (EoF) activity.

The patented technology continuously monitors connected dark-fiber strands for optical sensing signals associated with potential acoustic surveillance attempts. Detection of unexpected sensing light triggers an alert for security personnel.

The technology provides an additional detection capability for organizations assessing unused fiber entering protected areas. Effective deployment requires identification and connection of relevant fiber strands to the monitoring system.

InLighten is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,615,084, issued April 28, 2026. Additional NIS patents cover related fiber eavesdropping mitigation technologies.

Expanding Physical Security Assessments

The growing use of distributed acoustic sensing in infrastructure monitoring, combined with advances in signal processing, introduces additional considerations for physical security programs.

Published demonstrations establish technical feasibility under specific conditions rather than evidence of widespread acoustic espionage through installed telecommunications networks.

NIS offers confidential InLighten briefings and technology demonstrations for organizations evaluating potential EoF exposure.

Additional information is available through the NIS InLighten product pag.

For more insight from NIS

For additional insight into distributed acoustic sensing, NIS offers Amanda from NIS: Making Sense of Fiber Optic Sensing, an educational video series featuring Amanda Hetzel. Episode 3 explores DAS technology and applications for detecting and locating potential threats to critical infrastructure. The series provides an accessible introduction to the technology behind modern fiber-optic sensing.

Watch Amanda from NIS on LinkedIn

About Network Integrity Systems

Founded in North Carolina in 2003, Network Integrity Systems develops optical sensing technologies that protect classified networks, critical infrastructure and other mission-critical assets. NIS technology continuously monitors fiber-optic cables, pathways and vulnerable access points for activity that may indicate tapping, tampering, intrusion, infrastructure damage or other physical cyber threats. Product lines include INTERCEPTOR for U.S. government and defense, VANGUARD for private enterprise, SENTINEL for perimeter and asset protection, INLIGHTEN for eavesdropping detection, and INSIGHT for alarm response and management. NIS is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina. Confidential briefings and demonstrations are available on request.