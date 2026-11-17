MENAFN - GetNews) Rebuilt by SEO and AI search consultant Paul Andre de Vera, the site runs on its own checklist to show each tactic working in public.

OAKLAND, Calif. - November 16, 2026 - AEO, the free answer engine optimization (AEO) checklist created by Paul Andre de Vera, today announced a full relaunch. The new site holds 261 tactics across seven focus areas, 24 in-depth guides, a 40-term glossary, original research on which sources AI answers cite, and free member accounts that save checklist progress across devices.

Answer engine optimization is the work of making a website easy for AI answer engines, such as Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot, to find, quote and cite. As more searches end with an AI-written answer in place of a list of links, marketers want to know which tactics hold up and where the advice comes from. The relaunched AEO answers both questions on every page.

"People ask me all the time which AEO advice is real and which is guesswork," said Paul Andre de Vera, creator of AEO. "I rebuilt the site to settle that. Every tactic names the expert, patent or official document behind it, and the site itself follows the whole checklist. If a tactic is on the list, you can see it running on aeo."

What's new on AEO



261 tactics, each with a named source. The checklist grew from 223 to 261 tactics, and every one opens with a short direct answer of 40 to 60 words.

24 free guides on topics from writing for AI search to entity SEO and schema markup, plus a 40-term glossary.

State of AEO 2027, an original research report on which websites Google AI Overviews cite.

Free accounts with saved progress, password-free sign-in, progress bars and an "Up next" list.

A rebuilt, faster site where every page loads as full HTML and has a plain Markdown version for AI crawlers. A tools hub linking three free AI search tools from the same creator.

38 new tactics from Google, Microsoft, patents and working practitioners

The checklist covers seven areas: Technical Foundation, Structured Data, Content Structure, Content Strategy, Entities and Brand, Trust and Credibility, and Experiments. The original 223 tactics credit practitioners such as Josh Blyskal, Mike King, Steve Toth and Andrew Holland.

Thirty new tactics come from primary sources. Google Search Central's guide to AI features and Google's AI Overviews and AI Mode document supplied five. Microsoft Advertising's guide to AI search supplied seven. The other 18 come from guests of The SEO Video Show, including Lily Ray, Bernard Huang, Ross Hudgens, and Dixon Jones, each linked to the episode where the guest gave the advice.

Eight more come from patents and research papers, including a Google patent on paragraph scoring, a 2025 patent on retrieval-augmented search, a Glean patent application on AI summaries and Google's Knowledge Vault paper. They cover advice such as answering every part of a multi-part question in one passage, showing visible published and updated dates, stating key facts the same way in text, layout and markup, and getting those facts confirmed on independent sites.

AEO adds a tactic only when the checklist does not already cover the advice.

Original research: State of AEO 2027

The new State of AEO 2027 report uses DataForSEO data on Google AI Overviews in the United States, pulled in November 2026. For questions about answer engine optimization, YouTube was cited in 20 of 33 AI answers, HubSpot in 19 and Reddit in 16. For questions about generative engine optimization, YouTube appeared in 39 of 50 answers and Semrush in 17. The report also reviews the 2026 changes in AI search that shape AEO work in 2027, and carries Dataset markup that lets AI systems read its figures directly.

Free accounts that keep your place

AEO now offers free member accounts, and the site's more than 600 existing members keep theirs. Members sign in with a one-time link sent by email, with no password to manage. Checklist progress saves to the account and follows the member to any device, and progress from the earlier version of the site carries over on first sign-in.

Anyone can read each tactic's direct answer and credited expert without signing in. Members also see a worked example, an explanation of why the tactic works, a link to the original source and a checkbox to track progress.

A site that follows its own checklist

The relaunch is built to prove the checklist in practice. On the new AEO:



Every page arrives as complete HTML on the first request, and every public page has a Markdown version.

The site publishes llms and llms-full files, and its robots welcomes AI crawlers.

Pages carry structured data for articles, FAQs, breadcrumbs, the glossary, the research dataset and the author.

Every guide shows a byline, a published date, an updated date, a list of sources and links to the related tactics. Automated checks run before each release. A crawl of all 332 public pages found zero problems, and a separate check stops any release that would expose members-only content on a public page.

Three free AI search tools in one place

The former on-site tools have been replaced by a tools hub linking three standalone products from the same creator: QueryFanOuts, which finds content gaps from Google Search Console queries; Search Quality Rater, which scores a page from 0 to 100 against Google's rater guidelines; and Share of Answer, which reports how often Google AI Overviews mention or cite a brand.

Privacy

Members can delete their own accounts at any time from the account page. Page-view and usage records from the earlier site have been deleted, and the updated privacy policy explains what AEO stores and why.

Availability

The relaunched AEO is live now at . The checklist, guides, glossary and research report are free. A free account is required to save progress and see members-only tactic details.

Frequently asked questions

What is answer engine optimization (AEO)?

Answer engine optimization is the practice of making a website easy for AI answer engines to find, quote and cite. It covers access for AI crawlers, content written as clear, self-contained answers, structured data and a consistent brand presence across the web. The AEO guide to answer engine optimization covers each part.

How is AEO different from SEO?

SEO aims to rank pages in a list of search results. AEO aims to get a page quoted or cited inside an AI-written answer. Both rest on crawlable, fast, trustworthy pages, and AEO adds work on direct answers, passage structure and brand mentions on other sites. The AEO vs SEO guide on AEO compares the two side by side.

Is AEO free?

Yes. The checklist, all 24 guides, the glossary and the State of AEO 2027 report are free to read. A free account adds saved progress, a worked example for each tactic, the reason it works and a link to its original source.

Where do the tactics come from?

Every tactic credits a named source: a search practitioner, a guest on The SEO Video Show, an official Google or Microsoft document, a patent or a research paper. Members can open the original source from each tactic page. New advice joins the checklist only when it adds something the list does not already cover.

How do I get started with AEO?

Start with the Learn AEO page, which turns the checklist into a 30-day plan with weekly tasks. Then work through the checklist one area at a time, and open the guides when a tactic needs more depth.

About Paul Andre de Vera

Paul Andre de Vera is a marketing engineer and SEO and AI search consultant based in Oakland, California, with more than 20 years in digital marketing. He has led or advised search programs at Workday, SAP, Stripe and Anaplan, and hosts The SEO Video Show on YouTube. He built AEO to test answer engine optimization tactics in public.

About AEO

AEO is a free, source-cited answer engine optimization checklist. It collects tactics from search practitioners, search engines, patents and research, credits each one to its source, and applies every tactic to its own pages.