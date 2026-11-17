MENAFN - GetNews)Moutai House Singapore was officially unveiled on November 13 in Singapore's Fullerton Heritage precinct. It is the world's first Moutai brand experience space built to the new SI standards. Located at the mouth of the Singapore River near the Merlion, the venue brings together cultural exhibitions, tastings of rare and collectible Moutai, fine dining and creative cocktails. By combining cultural discovery, refined dining and social gatherings, Moutai House Singapore offers an integrated lifestyle experience and a new platform for Moutai to engage with international consumers.

That afternoon, invited guests gathered for an opening ceremony featuring speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a lion dance performance. The ceremony marked the official opening of Moutai House Singapore. The terrace hosted a special exhibition tracing Moutai's historical legacy and brewing traditions, while the indoor opening reception welcomed guests with light bites and drinks. Through the exhibitions, tastings and conversations, the event brought Chinese brewing traditions into dialogue with Singapore's multicultural character.

At Imperial Treasure Moutai House, invited guests experienced food and Moutai pairings, in which fine cuisine and the distinctive character of Jiang-flavor baijiu complemented one another. Through the pairings, guests explored new possibilities for Moutai in fine dining and gained another perspective on the brand. They learned about Moutai's brewing craftsmanship and layered flavor profile, while discovering how Moutai can complement social occasions and everyday hospitality. In this way, the cultural experience extended naturally to the dining table.

The involvement of professional dining and bar teams is a defining feature of Moutai House Singapore. Operated by Imperial Treasure Restaurant Group, Imperial Treasure Moutai House draws on the group's extensive expertise in cuisine, service and operations, developed through years in fine Chinese dining. Its attention to ingredients, culinary technique and every detail of hospitality provides a strong foundation for food and Moutai pairings, while equipping Moutai House Singapore to host business gatherings, private celebrations and refined banquets with a high level of professionalism.

The rooftop bar SOHAUS is operated by the team behind Nutmeg & Clove, one of Singapore's leading bar brands. The team brings its understanding of local culture and experience in cocktail creation to the drinks menu, creating contemporary cocktails that reinterpret Moutai's distinctive Jiang-flavor profile. With views over the mouth of the Singapore River, SOHAUS provides a relaxed setting for conversation and flavor discovery. It also introduces consumers to Moutai in a way that feels both familiar and refreshingly new.

Moutai House Singapore brings together a cultural exhibition space, Imperial Treasure Moutai House and the rooftop bar SOHAUS, offering different experiences to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Visitors can explore Moutai's history and craftsmanship, view rare collections, or build a more personal connection with the brand over a meal, a cocktail or a shared gathering. By bringing cultural content together with professional hospitality, Moutai House Singapore extends the brand experience beyond exhibitions and tastings into a wider range of lifestyle settings.

Moutai House Singapore is the world's first Moutai brand experience space built to the new SI standards. Through its choice of materials, lighting and interior displays, the space brings Moutai's brewing traditions, heritage and brand story to life. Its design also reflects the architectural character of the Fullerton Heritage precinct and Singapore's urban culture, giving the Moutai identity a distinctly local dimension. The project offers valuable insights for the future development and operation of Moutai brand experience spaces overseas.

The opening of Moutai House Singapore is a concrete expression of Moutai's consumer-centric strategy in overseas markets. By focusing on consumers' perceptions and needs, Moutai builds emotional connections with overseas audiences and fosters resonance through the integration of fine baijiu and everyday life.

From the banks of the Chishui River to the mouth of the Singapore River, Moutai House Singapore carries forward the art of brewing and strengthens cultural ties. This waterfront landmark brings past and present together, opening a new dialogue through Eastern craftsmanship and offering consumers from around the world an experience shaped by culture, flavor and shared moments.

About Kweichow Moutai:

A Global Leader in Premium Baijiu and Chinese Spirits Culture

Rooted in centuries of tradition and craftsmanship, Kweichow Moutai is renowned for its distinctive flavor, exceptional quality, and rich cultural heritage. As a leading Chinese baijiu brand, Moutai continues to bring the essence of Chinese spirits culture to consumers around the world.