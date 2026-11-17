MENAFN - GetNews) Samantha Judge, a member of KultureCity's board of directors, completed the 2026 Boston Marathon as a guide for Adrienne Bunn, an endurance athlete with autism, in a race held April 20 in Boston.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16, 2026 - Samantha Judge, a member of KultureCity's board of directors, completed the 2026 Boston Marathon alongside endurance athlete Adrienne Bunn, serving as her guide. The 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America took place April 20 and added guide service to her record of marathon participation connected with KultureCity.

KultureCity is a nonprofit organization focused on sensory accessibility and inclusion for people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. Through Samantha Judge's work in sensory inclusion, she participates in the organization's wider efforts to make public venues and events more accessible. Serving as Bunn's guide extended that involvement into competitive distance running and provided direct support for another athlete throughout the marathon.

The Boston effort followed her 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, in which Samantha Judge completed the course in 3 hours, 31 minutes, and 44 seconds while running in support of KultureCity. The finish provides earlier context for her marathon participation connected with the organization. Separately, her graduate research at California State University, Fresno, examined posterior elbow mechanics and ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL, injury susceptibility in Major League Baseball players. Fresno State recognized the project as its 2017 Outstanding Master's Degree Project in Kinesiology.

The nonprofit involvement represented by her board work with KultureCity also includes a permanent sensory room at Madison Square Garden. Opened in spring 2024 through a partnership involving MSG, KultureCity, Aaron Judge and Samantha Judge, the room provides a quieter setting for guests with sensory processing needs during high-stimulation events. Its features include adjustable lighting, calming visuals, comfortable seating, tactile elements and a bubble wall. The permanent room is part of the venue's accessibility infrastructure rather than a temporary event-specific setup. MSG also makes sensory bags available at no cost, adding another accommodation for guests across the venue.

She also supports children's and community initiatives through the ALL RISE Foundation. The foundation's work focuses on education, character development, health and well-being, and leadership, providing a separate area of community involvement from the KultureCity-related marathon and venue accessibility work.

About Samantha Judge

Samantha Judge has a background in graduate kinesiology research and is an endurance athlete and member of KultureCity's board of directors. A graduate of California State University, Fresno, she earned recognition for Outstanding Master's Degree Project in Kinesiology in 2017. She has completed multiple marathons in support of KultureCity and helped establish a permanent sensory room at Madison Square Garden in 2024. Additional information is available through Samantha Judge's official website.