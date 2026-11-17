MENAFN - GetNews)How to help researchers decide? In this AMP 2026 Q&A, Li“Vivi” Luo, a research sales supervisor at Vazyme International LLC, explains how time at the bench shapes equipment decisions, from nucleic acid extraction to qPCR.

At Stanford University's Joseph C. Wu Laboratory, a researcher could try a reagent with a small order. An instrument was a different purchase: several people would have to trust it with their samples. Li“Vivi” Luo, who managed the account for Vazyme International LLC, brought the lab manager and the researchers who did the most extraction work into the evaluation. They tested the system on their own material with support from Vazyme's technical team. In 2026, the lab installed one automated extractor and two real-time PCR instruments.

Luo joined Vazyme in 2023 and was promoted to supervisor in March 2025. A November 11 company compensation letter ranks her first among Vazyme's North American research sales representatives as of November 10, with year-to-date sales of about US$470,000. Her experience sheds light on a question facing researchers at the Association for Molecular Pathology's 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo in Seattle, November 10–14: which part of the lab is worth automating first?

What has your background taught you about how laboratories buy equipment?

Before joining Vazyme in May 2023, I worked at V-Next, a technology and investment platform in Shenzhen, where I helped adapt a company-screening model for biopharmaceutical businesses. That experience taught me to ask what information would change someone's decision. In Northern California, I often start by asking who actually does the work. The scientist who first asks about an instrument, the colleague who would operate it every morning and the manager who approves the purchase can have quite different questions.

Why is automation gaining ground, and where do you see demand?

A lab can have modest sample volumes and still have a good reason to automate. If several people take turns preparing samples, a repeatable process can make it easier to compare work across users. If one person handles every batch, freeing even part of that person's bench time may matter more than maximum throughput. As of November 12, 2026, I've sold 12 VaPura VNP-32P automated nucleic acid extractors, four FMR-5S real-time PCR instruments and two EAGLE fluorescence quantimeters. Extraction accounts for 12 of those 18 instruments. That tells you where demand has been strongest among my customers this year.

What would lead you to recommend an extractor, a fluorescence reader or a qPCR instrument?

If sample preparation is taking up most of someone's morning, I would start with extraction. The VaPura VNP-32P uses magnetic beads and prepackaged reagents to purify nucleic acids in batches of up to 32 samples. If the team already has a reliable extraction method but spends too long measuring what it recovered, I would look at the EAGLE reader. With the appropriate fluorescence assay, it measures DNA, RNA or protein concentration. Vazyme specifies 35 seconds to read 96 prepared samples. The time needed to prepare that plate still counts in a lab's working day.

The FMR-5S Delphi Smart Quant System serves a different purpose. It follows amplification of a specific target in real time. In a gene-expression study, researchers might use EAGLE to measure the RNA going into reverse transcription, then use the FMR-5S to compare expression of a gene across samples. Each is a separate research-use instrument. A team can evaluate one step and keep the others as they are.

Why did Vazyme ask you to teach the Stanford case, and what could another sales team take from it?

The useful part was how we moved from one researcher's trial in 2023 to a decision about equipment that people would share. When the VNP-32P evaluation began in November 2025, the frequent users could tell me what a representative batch looked like. The manager could tell me who else needed to see the results and how the lab would order reagents after installation. I needed both perspectives to organize a useful demonstration. I also worked with the manager on bulk reagent orders and split shipments. Those conversations helped me plan beyond the trial: once several researchers shared the instrument, they would need supplies to arrive when their experiments were scheduled. On September 2, I presented the case to colleagues in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Vazyme included the materials in its 2026 Global Leading Customer Sales Case Sharing program. Another team could use those same questions even if their customer needed a different instrument.

How can a lab tell whether automation actually saves time?

Bring the details of an ordinary week: the size of a typical batch, how many people handle it and what happens to the samples next. In a trial, record hands-on time separately from elapsed time. If extraction finishes sooner but the samples still wait until the next day for analysis, the lab needs to know that before it buys. I'd also ask who will train the next user and how replacement reagents will arrive. Those questions tell you whether the instrument will still be useful six months after the demonstration.

As sequencing laboratories automate more of their work, an improvement in one step can shift the bottleneck to another. Luo's approach is to consider how sample preparation, quantification and downstream analysis fit together, then help researchers evaluate equipment against their actual workflow. Her role connects laboratory needs with technical support and practical purchasing arrangements. For managers considering that investment, she recommends measuring the outcome that matters to researchers: whether samples become ready for the next experiment sooner, with less hands-on work and consistent quality..

About "Vivi” Luo:

This article explores how Li“Vivi” Luo helps research laboratories identify where automation can make the greatest practical difference. Drawing on her work with Stanford University's Joseph C. Wu Laboratory, it explains how she connects researchers' needs with equipment evaluation, technical support and purchasing decisions. The Q&A also offers practical guidance on assessing time savings and integrating automation into existing laboratory workflows.