MENAFN - GetNews)In 1953, the father of Seng Chiau Tong – a prominent figure in Singapore's social and cultural circles and a veteran media professional – sailed south from Shantou, in China's Guangdong province. Tucked away among his belongings was a bottle of Moutai that would stand unopened in the family's Singapore home for years.

Moutai House Singapore, built to a new store identity standard, officially opened on November 13

In 2006, Singapore saw the opening of its first Kweichow Moutai store, helping to turn an unfamiliar name from China into a familiar presence at local tables. Twenty years later, Singapore welcomes the world's first Moutai brand experience space built to the company's new store identity (SI) standards – a place intended not simply to sell bottles but to introduce the culture surrounding Moutai to visitors from across the world.

Three bottles, opened (or left unopened) in three different ways, trace Moutai's 73-year journey in Singapore.

1953: an unopened reminder of home

Now 76, Seng is a Singapore-based observer of history and culture, an experienced media professional and a longtime admirer of Moutai. His connection to the spirit reaches back to 1953, when his father boarded a ship in Shantou and headed for southeast Asia to work in the qiaopi trade – the network through which overseas Chinese sent home letters and remittances. His crowded cabin held clothes, provisions and a bottle of Moutai.

As its owner crossed the sea and put down roots, the bottle remained quietly at home, never opened. Yet whenever Seng thinks of his father now, this bottle comes to mind – a bottle his father carefully preserved. For the first generation of Chaoshan migrants who made the journey south, this uniquely Chinese spirit made from sorghum (a type of grain) and water from the Chishui River could be more than a drink. It was a taste of home.

The government began consolidating the Chengyi, Ronghe and Hengxing distilleries in 1951, establishing the state-owned Moutai distillery; the integration was completed by 1953. A year later, Moutai began selling overseas under the“Wheel” trademark. Its emblem featured golden ears of wheat surrounding a gear and a red five-pointed star – an image meant to symbolise the alliance of workers and farmers in the newly founded People's Republic of China.

The unopened bottle bears witness to a family's migration and the cultural roots it carried across the sea.

2006: a taste worth acquiring

In September 2006, Singapore welcomed its first Kweichow Moutai speciality store. Moutai had previously entered the Singapore market, but awareness and demand remained limited. Although ethnic Chinese make up more than 70 per cent of Singapore's population, western cultural influence and a humid climate had helped make whisky and other spirits, wine and beer the dominant choices.

Yet the first Moutai pioneers in Singapore persisted. They sought out Chinese restaurants and Chinese community associations, introduced the spirit patiently over business gatherings and tea conversations, and organised cross-sector events of their own to open new doors. When a bottle was gently uncapped, its distinctive, complex aroma began to unfold across the equatorial city. From near anonymity to tastings attended by figures from business and government, Moutai gradually became a recognisable flavour at Singapore tables.

2026: the first pour in Moutai House

Moutai House Singapore, located in the Fullerton Waterboat House

In 2026, the store identity (SI) design for Moutai's global retail outlet won the Muse Awards' Interior Design: Commercial category.

According to Moutai International, Singapore was selected as the location for the first brand experience centre built to the company's new SI standard – part of an effort to invite overseas consumers to move from observing the brand at a distance to encountering it in person. The design translates the landscape of the Chishui River valley and Moutai's distilling traditions into an immersive setting, positioning Singapore as an international hub and cultural showcase.

At the historic Fullerton Waterboat House beside the Singapore River and close to the Merlion, Moutai House brings together cultural displays, dining and cocktails. Imperial Treasure Moutai House, operated by Imperial Treasure, draws on the group's expertise in fine Chinese dining. Meanwhile, the rooftop bar SOHAUS is operated by the team behind Nutmeg & Clove, bringing Singapore's cocktail creativity to the experience. Together, they create a setting for discovery and conversation.

Represented by Shi Yunding, managing director of Moutai House, a new generation of Moutai people turned this vision from blueprint into reality. They are engaging with Singapore in ways unlike ever before. In December 2025, the Discovery Collection · Singapore edition was launched, its bottle design incorporating the red and white of the Singapore flag and the national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Moutai Discovery Collection·Singapore

“The hardest part was achieving localised cultural expression within the mature design system of Feitian Moutai,” Shi said. The Discovery Collection builds on Feitian Moutai's classic red and white bottle design by integrating Moutai culture with representative elements of various countries, such as the Vanda Miss Joaquim in the Singapore edition and a Big Ben design on the Discovery Collection · UK.

Beyond this, Moutai has been appearing in a growing range of cross-sector settings – the Asian Tour, international cultural festivals, charity galas, high-level forums and more. In Shi's view, Moutai was once“seen”, but now it must be“understood”. This space is a testament to that ambition.

Moutai House's interiors have been crafted to the brand's new standard

On November 13, Moutai House Singapore officially opened. Shi Yunding said:“Today, with a brand experience centre built to our new SI standard, we are opening Moutai to the world anew.” The centre, he explained, was more than another store in Singapore. It was a window through which the culture of eastern distilling could enter into conversation with the world.

“Moutai comes from the banks of the Chishui River,” he said.“Here in this international hub, we welcome every visitor to come in, sit down and taste a Chinese spirit with a story to tell.”

As the first guest entered, a staff member opened a bottle of Feitian Moutai. The clear spirit caught the light as it was poured into a tasting glass. Its delicate patter against the glass sounded like rain falling on the Chishui River. Seventy-three years separated that confident pour from the bottle brought to Singapore and left unopened. From safekeeping to sharing, from private homesickness to public cultural narrative, Moutai's place in Singapore had been transformed.

About Kweichow Moutai:

A Global Leader in Premium Baijiu and Chinese Spirits Culture

Rooted in centuries of tradition and craftsmanship, Kweichow Moutai is renowned for its distinctive flavor, exceptional quality, and rich cultural heritage. As a leading Chinese baijiu brand, Moutai continues to bring the essence of Chinese spirits culture to consumers around the world.