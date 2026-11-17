MENAFN - GetNews)Digital greeting cards offer a thoughtful way to celebrate birthdays, Christmas and other special occasions while staying connected with loved ones. SuS Pads eCards has launched an expanded Christmas eCards collection for the 2026 holiday season, featuring new designs and improved sharing options on its online platform.

Abuja, Nigeria - November 16, 2026 - SuS Pads eCards, an online digital greeting card platform, has launched an expanded Christmas eCards collection for the 2026 holiday season. The new collection, available now on the company's website, features a wider range of designs and improved sharing options to help users send festive greetings to friends, family, and colleagues. The launch responds to growing demand for digital greeting cards during the holiday period.

The expanded collection includes more than 50 new Christmas-themed designs, according to the company. Users can personalize cards with messages and send them via email or social media directly from the platform. The cards are accessible on desktop and mobile devices, and the company reports that the collection has been in development since early 2026.

Background on digital greeting cards

Digital greeting cards have become increasingly popular as communication methods evolve. They offer a convenient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional paper cards, allowing users to send greetings instantly to recipients anywhere in the world. SuS Pads eCards has been operating in this space, offering eCards for birthdays, Christmas, and other occasions. The company's platform aims to provide a user-friendly experience for creating and sending digital cards.

“A greeting card is more than just a message; it is a simple way of letting someone know they are remembered and appreciated. Whether it is a birthday, Christmas or another special occasion, digital greetings help people maintain meaningful connections with loved ones, regardless of the distance between them.” - Boluwatife Olorunfemi, CEO of SuS Pads eCards

New features and design options

The new Christmas eCards collection includes designs ranging from traditional festive themes to modern, minimalist styles. Users can add personalized messages, choose from various fonts and colors, and schedule delivery for a specific date. The platform also allows recipients to reply directly to the sender, facilitating two-way communication. According to the company, the collection is available at no cost, with optional premium designs for a fee.

About SuS Pads

SuS Pads eCards is an online digital greeting card platform offering eCards for birthdays, Christmas, and other special occasions. The company provides a user-friendly interface for creating and sending personalized digital cards. For more information, visit or contact....