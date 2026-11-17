MENAFN - GetNews)EssilorLuxottica, Panasonic and Emerson, which all have operations in Songjiang District, Shanghai, have been exhibitors at every edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) since its inaugural session. The ninth edition took place from November 5 to 10 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Over the years, the three companies have used the expo to showcase new technologies and launch products as they expand their local operations in China.

The three companies tailored their exhibits to China's industrial and social development needs. Panasonic focused on health and elderly care, green and low-carbon development, and artificial intelligence. EssilorLuxottica showcased practical applications of vision care technology, while Emerson highlighted industrial digitalization and smart manufacturing solutions. All three emphasized technologies that can be put to use in the Chinese market.

Several innovative products have debuted at the CIIE and undergone further development. EssilorLuxottica's Stellest lenses made their global debut at the 2020 expo. Following several rounds of product development and clinical validation, the lenses have found broader use in myopia management and received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Panasonic has continued to introduce new technologies at the expo, while Emerson has advanced the use of digital technologies and AI in industrial settings.

Engagement at the expo is increasingly translating into investment in local operations. EssilorLuxottica has upgraded its manufacturing facilities in China and is exploring ways to deliver community-based vision care. Panasonic continues to develop tailored technology solutions based on insights into local industry trends gained at the expo. Emerson's new fluid and motion control plant in Songjiang began production in August 2026. Local procurement and production in China account for 95% of the company's procurement and production there. Deng Kaiwen, President of Emerson China, said the expo has reflected Emerson's long-standing commitment to growing alongside its partners in China's industrial ecosystem.

Emerson Booth

Panasonic Booth

EssilorLuxottica Product Display

About Us

Songjiang District is a district of Shanghai, China. It is located in the southwest of Shanghai, on the upper reaches of the Huangpu River, and borders Minhang District, Fengxian District, Jinshan District, and Qingpu District. It covers an area of 605.64 square kilometers. With a long history and rich culture, it is known as "the root of Shanghai." The district government is located at No. 1 Yuanzhong Road.