MENAFN - GetNews) Company Marks Six Years of Wholesale SupplyKNC Ceiling Solution, a wholesale supplier of false ceiling systems and interior materials, marks six years since its founding on 4 June 2018 by Arnab Chakraborty, whose grandfather Kedar Nath Chakraborty built a renowned sweet manufacturing business from 1932.

Maynaguri, India - November 16, 2026 - KNC Ceiling Solution, a wholesale supplier of false ceiling systems and interior materials, is marking six years of operations since its founding on 4 June 2018. The company supplies contractors, architects, and interior designers with ceiling systems and related materials for commercial and residential projects. The business operates as a wholesale partner for trade buyers rather than as a direct-to-consumer retailer.

KNC Ceiling Solution provides a range of false ceiling options alongside a broader catalogue of interior materials. Its customer base includes professionals working on large-scale commercial developments and residential renovation projects. The company states that its product range is intended to support functional, durable, and aesthetically consistent interior installations.

Origins in a Family Enterprise

The KNC name derives from Kedar Nath Chakraborty (1912–1991), an entrepreneur from North Bengal who operated during the British era. In 1932, he founded Adarsh Mishtanna Bhandar, a sweet manufacturing and wholesale business that expanded across India and Nepal. The enterprise built a reputation for product quality and manufacturing discipline, and it received recognition from the King of Nepal and from British authorities of the period.

That background forms the stated foundation for the current company. KNC Ceiling Solution describes its operating principles as continuity of integrity, craftsmanship, and innovation across generations. The company positions its wholesale supply model as an extension of the same commercial approach applied to a different product category.

Wholesale Supply for Trade Professionals

KNC Ceiling Solution serves contractors, architects, and interior designers who require consistent material supply for project execution. The company's offering covers false ceiling systems and complementary interior materials, supplied on a wholesale basis. Trade buyers typically require predictable specifications, availability, and delivery scheduling, which the company identifies as core parts of its service model.

The company states that it maintains a team of professionals with industry experience to support product selection and project requirements. Its stated focus is on matching material specifications to the demands of modern commercial and residential interiors. KNC Ceiling Solution reports that it works with businesses and individual clients seeking to upgrade interior spaces.

Operations and Market Position

Founded by Arnab Chakraborty, grandson of Kedar Nath Chakraborty, KNC Ceiling Solution has operated for six years in the interior materials segment. The company describes its market position as a supplier to the professional trade rather than a manufacturer of finished consumer goods. Its stated priorities include product consistency, customer service, and long-term relationships with trade buyers.

KNC Ceiling Solution continues to supply false ceiling solutions and interior materials to contractors, architects, and interior designers. The company states that it remains focused on wholesale supply and on supporting the material requirements of commercial and residential interior projects.

About KNC Ceiling Solution

KNC Ceiling Solution is a wholesale supplier of false ceiling systems and interior materials serving contractors, architects, and interior designers. Founded on 4 June 2018 by Arnab Chakraborty, the company takes its name from Kedar Nath Chakraborty (1912–1991), who established Adarsh Mishtanna Bhandar in 1932. KNC Ceiling Solution supplies materials for commercial and residential interior projects and states that it operates on principles of integrity, craftsmanship, and innovation.