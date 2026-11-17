MENAFN - GetNews)"A custom acrylic photo print of a northern lights landscape hangs on chrome standoffs on a warm living room wall, showing the depth and gloss of the 1/4 inch acrylic face, from Octo Prints and Lighting."Octo Prints and Lighting launches custom acrylic photo prints, printed on the back of 1/4 inch clear acrylic in any size from 6x6 to 48x36 inches, with chrome standoffs, rounded corners and three print styles. Made in the USA.

LITHIA, Fla. - November 17, 2026 - Octo Prints and Lighting today introduced a line of custom acrylic photo prints made at any size from 6 by 6 inches up to 48 by 36 inches, in either orientation. The line gives homeowners, businesses, and professional photographers a way to print a single photograph at the exact size their wall needs, with no preset sizes and no minimum order. Every print is made in the USA.

Each piece starts with a 1/4 inch clear acrylic sheet. The full color image is printed directly onto the back of the acrylic, so the acrylic face protects the print and gives it depth and a glossy finish. Buyers choose one of three print styles. Full White Backing places a solid white layer behind the color for the most vibrant result and the classic acrylic print look, and it is the default. Spot White Backing puts white only behind the design and leaves the rest of the sheet clear, so the artwork appears to float on the acrylic. Transparent prints the color on clear acrylic with no white, for a semi-transparent look suited to windows, layered displays, and backlit settings.

The sizing is fully custom. Buyers enter any width and height from 6 by 6 inches up to 48 by 36 inches, or 36 by 48 for a vertical piece. A 6 by 6 inch minimum keeps the line open to desk pieces and gift-sized prints, while the 48 inch long side covers sofa walls, entry walls, and lobby walls.

Mounting is chosen at order. Prints can come with 1 inch chrome-finish standoffs and mounting screws, with pre-drilled holes set 1.5 inches in from the edges. Standoff layouts include four corners, which is the default, top corners only, center top and bottom, or four corners plus center top and bottom. Buyers can also order drilled holes without standoffs, or no holes at all. Corners can stay square or be rounded at a 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, or 1 inch radius.

The line is built for three overlapping groups of US buyers. Homeowners size a single statement print to a specific wall, from a sofa wall to a hallway. Offices, medical and dental practices, hotels, and restaurants order coordinated pieces for lobbies and hallways, where the non-porous acrylic surface wipes clean with a soft, damp cloth. Photographers order at custom sizes with no minimum order quantity, so they can buy a single sample at the exact size a client requested and resell finished prints at their own markup. Buyers can explore sizing, print styles and care tips in the acrylic photo prints guide and see the full print collection at decorativelightcovers.

"Buyers tell us the same thing over and over: they have one photo they love and no good way to get it on the wall at the size the wall actually needs," said Bryan Fly, Owner of Octo Prints and Lighting. "So we made sizing fully custom, anywhere from 6 by 6 up to 48 by 36 inches, and let people design in Octo Studio and see a live preview before they order. You pick the style, the standoffs, and the corners, and you can order just one."

Ordering happens online. Buyers can design their print in Octo Studio with a live preview, or upload a finished JPEG or PDF file, or a PNG with a transparent background for Spot White Backing. Important text and details should sit at least 1/4 inch in from the edge. The prints are made for indoor use.

The custom acrylic photo print line is available now at decorativelightcovers, with sizing entered at order anywhere within the 6 by 6 inch to 48 by 36 inch range. Prices start at $47.99 for a 6 by 6 inch print, and orders of $100 or more ship free.

About Octo Prints and Lighting

Octo Prints and Lighting is a US company offering custom printed wall art and decorative light covers, founded in 2012 and based in Lithia, Florida. The company offers made-to-order products and sells direct to homeowners, businesses, and photographers at decorativelightcovers, with an emphasis on custom sizing, products made in the USA, and gallery-quality finishes.