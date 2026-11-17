MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Pleasant autumn weather will prevail across most of the Kingdom on Tuesday, with moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, as stable conditions are forecast to continue through Friday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Clouds at varying altitudes will appear on Tuesday, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, compared with 21 C in West Amman, 18 C in the northern highlands, 20 C in the Sharah highlands and 26 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 26 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 28 C in the southern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, and 27 C in Aqaba.

Similar weather is forecast for Wednesday, with pleasant conditions across most regions and moderate temperatures continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, while northwesterly winds will remain moderate.

On Thursday and Friday, pleasant weather will prevail in the high mountain areas, with moderate conditions across the rest of the Kingdom.

Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will remain moderate on both days.

//Petra// RZ