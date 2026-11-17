MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Water is a basic human necessity, and drinking enough of it plays an important role in maintaining normal body functions. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), water helps regulate body temperature, supports joints during movement, and removes waste from the body through urine, sweat and bowel movements. Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration, which may affect mental focus, cause fatigue and constipation, and increase the risk of kidney stones.

According to the dietary recommendations of the US National Academies, women aged 19 to 30 need approximately 2.7 litres of total water per day, while men need around 3.7 litres. This includes not only plain water but also fluids from other beverages and food.

The recommendations suggest that women can get around nine cups and men around 13 cups of fluids from beverages. However, experts clarify that the common rule of drinking eight glasses of water daily does not apply equally to everyone, as weather, physical activity and health conditions can change a person's water requirements.

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According to the US-based Mayo Clinic, thirst and the body's condition can also help determine whether a person is drinking enough water. Pale yellow urine is generally considered a sign of proper hydration, while dark-coloured urine may indicate dehydration. The need for water increases in hot weather, during exercise and when sweating excessively.

Experts recommend drinking water at regular intervals throughout the day and choosing plain water over sugary drinks. However, drinking excessive amounts of water is also not advisable.