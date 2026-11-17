MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Facebook.

"Sixteen citizens who had been living in temporarily occupied territories have returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. Most of them are elderly people who, due to serious illnesses and limited mobility, needed assistance during the evacuation," Lubinets said.

He stressed that this was specifically an evacuation from the temporarily occupied territories, not a humanitarian mission.

"The Ombudsman's Office organizes these transfers jointly with the International Committee of the Red Cross. I am sincerely grateful to the ICRC for its cooperation, support and involvement in rescuing Ukrainian citizens who are particularly vulnerable because of their age and health conditions," the human rights commissioner said.

Russia seeks to capture Kostiantynivka under pretext of evacuating civilians – Zelensky

He noted that those evacuated this time included people suffering from the effects of strokes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and impaired mobility. Some are unable to move independently and require constant care, oxygen support and regular medication.

"The oldest woman evacuated is 86. She was born on January 6, 1940. Also among those who have returned are men born in 1942, who are now 84," Lubinets said.

He also shared the story of a married couple who had lived under occupation for years and waited for an opportunity to return home.

"The man has suffered a stroke, has a Group III disability, unstable angina and speech impairment. The woman has a Group II disability, stage III cerebral atherosclerosis and breast cancer. Recently, her cardiovascular condition has also deteriorated. Throughout this time, they had not seen their children, who had left for the temporarily occupied territory. The couple said that because of the occupation, they had been unable to receive proper medical care or buy the medicines they needed. The drugs cost thousands of rubles, and some of them were expired," the Ombudsman said.

According to him, despite constant Russian pressure, forced passportization and attempts to impose a Russian identity on the population, the couple tried to preserve their Ukrainian identity. They spoke about the constant so-called "re-education" of local residents by Russians, the re-education of children, and cases in which Russian troops moved into Ukrainian homes.

"Now they are in territory controlled by Ukraine," Lubinets said.

He stressed that each such evacuation gives Ukrainians an opportunity to leave the occupation, receive the medical care they need and finally be reunited with their loved ones.