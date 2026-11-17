Scheduled Power Outages To Affect Some Regions Of Ukraine On Tuesday
The company said that power consumption restrictions would apply to industrial consumers, while hourly power outage schedules involving one to three groups of consumers would be introduced for all categories of users.Read also: Russian attack cuts power to 76 settlements in Mykolaiv region
Ukrenergo emphasized that these measures were necessary because of the damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army has been systematically targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for more than a month.
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