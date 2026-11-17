MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power grid operator, announced the restrictions on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The company said that power consumption restrictions would apply to industrial consumers, while hourly power outage schedules involving one to three groups of consumers would be introduced for all categories of users.

Russian attack cuts power to 76 settlements in Mykolaiv region

Ukrenergo emphasized that these measures were necessary because of the damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army has been systematically targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for more than a month.