MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Metro services on the Green Line between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations have been temporarily suspended. The capital's above-ground metro infrastructure was damaged in yet another overnight attack," the statement said.

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Trains are currently operating on the underground section between Syrets and Vydubychi stations.

The KCSA said it would provide further updates on changes to metro services and the resumption of train operations between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir stations.