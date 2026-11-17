MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Active evacuation operations are continuing in 96 settlements across the region. Two transit centers are operating. In Kharkiv, we are receiving residents from our region, averaging between 60 and 150 people per day. In Lozova, a transit point is operating that serves approximately 200 people daily who are being evacuated from the Donetsk region,” the post stated.

Syniehubov noted that accommodation places for internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been reserved within the Kharkiv region.

Military evacuate last resident from village in Sumy region

“We are ensuring the stable operation of both transit centers and providing the necessary support to people who are forced to leave their homes,” the official added.

As previously reported, in July the mandatory evacuation zone in the Kharkiv region was expanded.

Illustrative photo