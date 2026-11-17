Military Evacuate Last Resident From Village In Sumy Region
"The last resident of the village of Kyianytsia in the Sumy region was evacuated by servicemen of the 2nd Battalion of the 71st Airmobile Brigade of the 8th Air Assault Corps, together with Police Major Yurii Hamota," the statement said.
According to the military, the operation was carried out under the threat of artillery shelling and enemy drone attacks. Despite the danger, the man was successfully evacuated to Sumy, where his relatives were waiting for him.Read also: Sixteen people evacuated from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
The military are urging residents of frontline communities not to delay evacuation and not to wait until shelling and the threat of drone attacks make it impossible to leave.
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