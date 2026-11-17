MENAFN - The Conversation) “The name's Bond. James Bond.”

Despite the abject silliness of one of MI6's top agents plainly stating their legal name while supposedly undercover, this famous line establishes everything you need to know about the franchise: he's James Bond, and these are his films.

Now a new Bond is stepping up. Robert Pattinson is set to succeed Daniel Craig in the next instalment, Bond 26, expected to hit cinemas in 2028. The news has been met with considerable enthusiasm, as commentators are hopeful Pattinson can reinvigorate the franchise and usher Bond into a new era.

But one glaring detail remains: this Bond is still a man, still British, still white, and presumably still upper-class.

Is this who Bond is destined to be? How much can James Bond change before he stops being James Bond?

A bourgeoisie take on the powerful male

Rumours have circulated for years regarding a potentially diverse Bond, whether that's someone who isn't white, or a woman.

Based on the character by Ian Fleming, Bond has previously been played (in chronological order) by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Broadly speaking, the onscreen Bond represents the refined man's male power fantasy.

He moves through the world through his signature suaveness, stealth, and social aptness. He's an urbane master manipulator who drives an Aston Martin. He can conquer just about anything, and do so with grace and sophistication.

He's also a perpetual Lothario, and his propensity for womanising is one of his foremost tools for gathering intelligence and infiltrating places he ought not be. Only some entries see him fall prey to a femme fatale, rather than dominating the dynamic.

Bond was intended as a stock character

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Bond is that, until the advent of the films, he was intentionally lacking in characterisation.

Fleming served in the British Royal Navy's Naval Intelligence department during the second world war, so Bond is supposedly inspired by many of his own experiences – a composite of the spies he met throughout his espionage career.

In 1962, Fleming told The New Yorker he:

He notably gave the character some more context in his penultimate novel You Only Live Twice (1964) – released after the first film – such as having a Scottish father and Swiss mother, while also adapting some of Sean Connery's inadvertent Scottish characteristics into the novel.

Aside from this, Fleming's physical descriptions of Bond, such as being possessed of“dark and cruel good looks”, and resembling American musician Hoagy Carmichael, still leave a fair bit of wiggle room in terms of casting choices.

What does that mean for Bond today?

Previous iconic performances from Scottish (Connery) and Irish (Brosnan) actors show us it is not Britishness by birth, but rather the performance of Britishness, that defines James Bond.

There's no reason the Bond of the new era needs to be white. There are plenty of debonair British men of just about every race, colour and creed who could fit the bill of being“dark and cruelly good-looking”.

But what about a woman Bond? This is a little more complicated. For one, there aren't many women named“James”. Given the codename designation“007”, it is possible within the constraints of the established canon to have a woman 007, but that's different to having a“woman James Bond”.

Lashana Lynch became the first woman in the film franchise to hold the 007 designation in No Time to Die (2021). But she wasn't a“female James Bond”. She just took on the 007 agent role.

The name of Bond is integral to the character. A femme fatale“Jill Bond” or“Jane Bond” could arguably carry across all of Bond's traits (whether the gender dynamic was flipped, or if this iteration was queer) – but it really is the name that is the foremost obstacle to such a casting.

What's in a name, you might say? Frankly, a fair bit when it belongs to both the character and the broader franchise.

For whom is Bond portrayed?

Despite how Bond has come to be characterised onscreen, Fleming's initial open-endedness means there is still space to reimagine what Bond looks like, and even who he is.

But, of course, working on technicalities doesn't guarantee box office success. For most people, Connery wrote the rulebook on Bond – and the further one deviates from this blueprint, the worse it will potentially be received.

One could argue there's no reason to keep Bond's ethnicity the same. But is there a good reason to change it? Perhaps, if the creators intentionally want to make a statement about how British identity has changed. Or if they happen to find someone, who isn't white, who really shines in the role.

However, audience hostility towards black recastings of Harry Potter characters, and to Lashana Lynch as agent OO7, suggests this pivot could come at a cost.

It doesn't help that hardcore Bond fans seem easy to upset. When Daniel Craig's Bond was announced back in 2005, the backlash was swift; he was considered too short (he is 5'10), and his hair too light.

The creators of future Bond films have the freedom to take this icon in whatever direction they wish, with some constraints. The question is, what is the directive, and for whom is the portrayal?