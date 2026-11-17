MENAFN - The Conversation) Just a few decades ago in Australia, renting was widely seen as a stepping stone for students and young people on their way to owning a home.

Now, more Australians are renting and making rental properties a place to call home in the long term. In many states and territories, rental laws have started to catch up, with stronger rights and protections for tenants.

Much of the debate about renting more broadly focuses on the rights of renters or the needs of landlords. An important group is often overlooked: real estate agents and property managers.

Our new research suggests whether you rent through an agent or directly from a landlord can make a big difference. We found tenants who were dealing with agents were more than twice as likely to say they experienced common problems.

Who manages your rental issues

Around 80% of privately rented homes in Australia are rented out via agents, rather than directly from a landlord. Agents often play a major role in renters' lives. This includes deciding who gets a property in the first place, coordinating repairs, and setting and adjusting rents.

Agents are chosen and retained by landlords. But the agent is the main – often only – person that renters can contact about their homes.

Other renters deal directly with their landlord. And the same tenancy laws apply to both arrangements. But agents and landlords who manage their own properties can have different motivations, priorities and approaches to managing a tenancy.

Agents make money from managing rental properties, not from owning them. Given the fact it is landlords who decide whether to retain their services, the priority for agents will be keeping the business of the landlord, rather than retaining the tenant, especially in tight rental markets where vacancy rates are low.

Research in the United States has found a link between how a rental property is managed and the maintenance and security of the home.

For example, one study from Rochester, in the state of New York, found homes managed by agents were more likely to fall short of minimum housing standards than those managed by landlords.

Renting through an agent versus a landlord

So, does the same hold true in Australia? Our new research sought to find out.

Using the Australian Housing Conditions Dataset, a large-scale nationally representative survey which included over 12,000 households living in private rentals, we compared the experiences of renters renting directly from a landlord with those renting via an agent.

We compared reported renter experiences across three important aspects:

unjustified rent increases delayed responses to maintenance requests limitations in how the home is used (for example restrictions on having pets or putting up pictures).

We focused on renters who had lived in their homes for at least a year and who had a formal lease agreement (excluding for example, renting from friends or family without a formal agreement).

We found these issues were common. Nearly one in five private renters said they had experienced an unjustified rent increase, nearly 29% had experienced a restriction in how they used their home, and over one third had had a delay in repairs or maintenance.

But some renters were more likely to report these problems than others:

These differences remained when we adjusted for property type, household characteristics, and location. Renters dealing with agents were 2.4 times as likely to report restrictions on how they use their homes, and 2.6 times more likely to report delayed repairs or unjustified rent increases.

Could better training and standards help?

Property agents can bring valuable expertise – including knowledge of tenancy law and systems for organising repairs. However, as our results show, professional management does not automatically mean a better experience for renters.

Agents often manage many properties, relying on standard procedures that can leave less room for negotiation. Renters who deal directly with landlords may have more opportunities to discuss decisions and negotiate arrangements that work for them. But some agencies discourage – even ban – direct contact between landlord and tenant.

For many landlords, using a property manager is convenient or necessary. Better training for agents could improve the experience for tenants, and potentially for landlords too. This could include skills in communicating with renters, resolving problems and understanding how management decisions affect people's ability to make a home.

Alongside clear standards and accountability, these skills could help agents meet their responsibilities to landlords while also supporting better experiences for renters.