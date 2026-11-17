MENAFN - Nam News Network)

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (NNN-dpa-AFX) -- European stocks closed on a weak note on Monday after a cautious session, as investors looked ahead to Nvidia's earnings announcement on Tuesday amid uncertainty surrounding the mega company's outlook following the resignation of its CEO Jensen Huang last week.

Besides tracking corporate news, investors also weighed the hawkish comments from Bank of England policymakers, while looking ahead to the crucial inflation data due later in the week, reported dpa-AFX.

Lower oil prices and softening bond yields helped limit markets' downside.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.28 per cent. The UK's FTSE 100 ended 0.19 per cent down, France's CAC 40 drifted lower by 0.2 per cent and Germany's DAX settled 0.57 per cent down. Switzerland's SMI climbed 0.57 per cent.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended weak.

The Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Portugal closed higher, while Poland and Turkey ended flat.

--NNN-dpa-AFX