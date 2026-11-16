Fourth Tanker Strikes Sea Mine Near Strait Of Hormuz In 24 Hours
This was reported by the Iranian Navy.
The tanker reportedly struck a naval mine in the eastern part of the strait on Monday while following a route not authorized by Iran. The incident sparked a fire on board the vessel and caused significant damage.
The Iranian Navy emphasized the importance of complying with maritime regulations and coordinating with Iran's armed forces to ensure safe passage.
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