Next Group Of Former Idps Returns Home To Azerbaijan's Khojavand, Jabrayil And Zangilan
At this stage, 36 families (140 people) have been relocated to the city of Khojavand, 12 families (45 people) to the village of Guzeykhirman, 17 families (74 people) to the village of Soltanly in Jabrayil district, and 18 families (74 people) to the village of Jahangirbayli in Zangilan district.
The resettled families are former internally displaced persons who had been temporarily housed in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment