MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is open to joining the next phases of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor, which aims to connect the power systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to enable renewable energy trade and future exports to Europe, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for Investment Solutions, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He pointed out that the Caspian Green Energy Corridor and offshore wind initiatives represent important opportunities to unlock the renewable energy potential of the Caspian region, strengthen regional energy connectivity and facilitate cross-border electricity trade.

"AIIB's support for the early-stage preparation of these initiatives reflects our commitment to helping translate ambitious regional infrastructure plans into bankable investments. Projects of this scale and complexity require careful technical, environmental and commercial assessments, as well as effective coordination among participating countries and stakeholders. Looking ahead, we remain open to considering opportunities to participate in subsequent financing phases as these initiatives advance. Any potential investment would depend on project readiness, technical and commercial viability, and the Bank's established appraisal and approval processes," said the VP.

Pandey noted that the Bank's broader objective is to help create the conditions for sustainable infrastructure investment that strengthens regional connectivity and mobilizes additional public and private capital.

"Cross-border electricity connectivity is closely aligned with AIIB's strategic priorities, particularly where it can facilitate renewable energy integration, strengthen energy security and support regional economic cooperation. The Caspian Green Energy Corridor is an initiative that could contribute to these objectives by creating new opportunities for electricity exchange and connecting renewable energy resources with regional markets," he said.

The AIIB VP went on to add that subsea transmission infrastructure is technically complex and capital-intensive.

"Its successful development depends on robust feasibility studies, clear commercial and regulatory arrangements, environmental and social assessments, and effective coordination among participating countries and project sponsors. The first phase of the feasibility work is therefore an important step toward establishing the project's technical and commercial foundations. AIIB remains open to exploring participation in subsequent phases as the project advances and the necessary investment arrangements are established. Any potential financing would be subject to the Bank's applicable policies and established appraisal and approval processes," he added.

AIIB's future investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector

Pandey pointed out that Azerbaijan has significant opportunities to further develop its renewable energy resources and strengthen its position as an important contributor to regional energy connectivity.

"AIIB has already supported the country's renewable energy development, including through USD170 million in approved nonsovereign financing for the Banka and Bilasuvar solar photovoltaic projects, with a combined capacity of 760 MW. We are also exploring further opportunities, including the proposed 200 MW Absheron-Garadagh onshore wind project. Looking ahead, we see opportunities across the energy value chain. Alongside additional renewable electricity generation, investment in battery energy storage, electricity transmission and grid modernization will be increasingly important to support the integration of variable renewable energy, strengthen system reliability and facilitate electricity trade," he said.

The AIIB VP believes that offshore wind represents a promising area for longer-term development given the renewable-energy potential of the Caspian Sea.

"Realizing this potential will require careful project preparation, including technical and environmental assessments, supporting infrastructure and appropriate commercial arrangements. Importantly, the Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation signed with Azerbaijan in September 2025 provides a framework for deepening our partnership and developing a multi-year investment program. This cooperation extends beyond renewable energy to climate-resilient infrastructure, regional connectivity and mobilizing private investment, including through public-private partnerships, with the broader aim of supporting sustainable development both in Azerbaijan and across the region. We look forward to working closely with Azerbaijan to translate these shared priorities into bankable investments," he explained.

AIIB's regional focus in climate finance and infrastructure investment in Central Asia

Pandey noted that Central Asia is an important region for AIIB, given its substantial infrastructure investment needs, renewable energy potential and exposure to climate-related risks.

"We have been actively supporting the energy transition in countries such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, where renewable energy investment is increasingly being complemented by energy storage and supporting electricity infrastructure. For example, in Uzbekistan, AIIB has supported wind power development and battery energy storage, including the approved Nukus II 200 MW Wind and BESS Project, reflecting the importance of strengthening grid flexibility as renewable energy capacity expands. In Kazakhstan, we are also exploring opportunities that combine renewable generation with energy storage and transmission infrastructure. Our engagement extends to other countries in the region, including the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, where we have supported water and transport infrastructure," he explained.

Pandey noted that the Bank's approach is evolving from financing individual renewable energy assets toward supporting more integrated and resilient infrastructure systems.

"This includes opportunities in electricity transmission, grid modernization, water resource management, climate-resilient infrastructure and regional connectivity. Water security is particularly important in Central Asia, where climate change can intensify existing pressures on water availability and infrastructure resilience. We also recognize the importance of enabling policy and regulatory frameworks. Through our financing instruments and partnerships, we support reforms that help attract private investment and strengthen the conditions for sustainable infrastructure development. We do not apply a fixed country ranking for climate finance in Central Asia. Our engagement is driven by the priorities of our members, the development impact of potential investments and the readiness of projects. We will continue working with countries across the region to identify opportunities where AIIB can add the greatest value," he added.

AIIB's climate finance targets for Azerbaijan and Central Asia through 2030

Pandey pointed out that AIIB's Corporate Strategy sets Bank-wide financing ambitions rather than fixed climate finance allocations for individual countries or regions.

"Our investments in the region will be guided by member priorities, project readiness, development impact and the Bank's investment criteria. AIIB's Corporate Strategy, updated in 2025, set an ambition to expand annual financing to USD17 billion by 2030, including directly mobilized private capital. More recently, at AIIB's 2026 Annual Meeting, President Zou outlined a further ambition to broadly double annual financing to around USD20 billion by 2030. We also remain committed to directing more than half of our own annual financing toward climate-related investments each year," he said.

The VP noted that Azerbaijan and Central Asia offer significant opportunities to contribute to these objectives, particularly through renewable energy, energy storage, electricity transmission, sustainable transport, water infrastructure and climate resilience.

"Mobilizing private capital will be essential to meeting the region's infrastructure needs. AIIB seeks to achieve this through several complementary approaches. First, we can provide long-term financing and participate in co-financing arrangements that help attract commercial lenders and institutional investors. Second, we can support public-private partnerships by helping establish appropriate financing structures and risk-sharing arrangements, including guarantees where appropriate, particularly for large-scale infrastructure investments.

Third, through project preparation support and collaboration with governments and development partners, we can help address technical, regulatory and institutional barriers that may otherwise constrain private investment. Finally, our Climate-Focused Policy-Based Financing instrument provides an additional avenue to support reforms that strengthen investment conditions and help create a pipeline of bankable climate-related infrastructure projects," he said.

Pandey noted that AIIB's objective is to ensure that its financing plays a catalytic role, helping mobilize additional resources and support sustainable infrastructure development at a scale that public financing alone cannot achieve.

AIIB's key priorities green financing

Pandey pointed out that green infrastructure is at the heart of the Bank's mandate.

"Our approach is guided by the recognition that sustainable infrastructure must support economic development, strengthen resilience and contribute to the transition toward low-carbon economies, while also delivering broader environmental benefits, including for nature and biodiversity. Our corporate strategy calls for directing over 50% of our annual financing toward climate-related investments, with cumulative climate finance exceeding USD50 billion by 2030. In 2025, climate finance was already 71% of total approved financing, up from 67% in 2024," he explained.

The VP noted that AIIB's priorities encompass renewable energy, energy storage, electricity transmission and grid modernization, energy efficiency, sustainable transport, water infrastructure and climate-resilient development.

"Increasingly, we are looking beyond individual projects to support the broader infrastructure systems and enabling conditions needed to accelerate the green transition. We deploy a range of financing instruments, including sovereign and nonsovereign loans, equity investments, guarantees, financing through financial intermediaries and partnerships with other development finance institutions. Our Climate-Focused Policy-Based Financing instrument also enables us to support policy and institutional reforms that can unlock investment in low-carbon and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Mobilizing private capital is central to our approach. We aim to achieve 50% private-sector financing by 2030, encompassing both our own financing and directly mobilized private capital. Through our financing, technical expertise, project preparation support and partnerships, we seek to improve project bankability, address investment risks and attract additional investors, including through public-private partnerships. Ultimately, our objective is not only to finance individual green projects, but also to help establish the conditions for sustainable infrastructure investment at scale," he concluded.