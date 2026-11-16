Access Dental data breach - at a glance

Company: Access Dental Management LLC (also known as Access Dental & Orthodontics) is an Irving, Texas-based dental service organization that supports more than 25 dental practices across Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico.



Reported: The company reported the incident to the Vermont Attorney General's Office on November 12, 2026, and to the Texas Attorney General's Office on or about November 13, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: The Access Dental data breach reportedly involved a ransomware attack. On June 5, 2026, a threat actor known as Worldleaks claimed responsibility and threatened to publish data stolen from Access Dental.

Who may be affected: Current and former patients, people with records at affiliated dental offices, and people whose personal or insurance information was stored by Access Dental.

Scope: At least 341,039 Texas residents and 10 Vermont residents have been identified as affected so far.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope, its timeline, and the identity of the attacker beyond the threat actor's own claim, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

Access Dental Management LLC has disclosed a ransomware data breach that exposed the sensitive personal and health information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. On June 5, 2026, a threat actor known as Worldleaks posted on the Tor network that it had breached Access Dental's data and intended to publish the stolen information within one to two days. The specific timeline of the attack has not been disclosed in publicly available filings. Beginning November 12, 2026, the breach was reported to the Vermont and Texas Attorneys General. So far, 341,039 Texas residents and 10 Vermont residents have been identified as affected.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varied by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes names, home addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health records, medical information, and health insurance information.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on Access Dental and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Access Dental incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.



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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.